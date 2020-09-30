Top 5 DPS weapons in Fortnite Season 4

A Fortnite weapon tier list and a DPS list will show two completely different results in many cases. Tier lists are meant to consider every factor about a weapon, how they can be used, and how practical they really are. Those lists are also somewhat opinion-based at the end of the day.

DPS lists are different because they don't necessarily mean those are the best weapons, they don't account for human error, and they are based entirely on numbers. They are based merely on damage per second.

In early Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite, a Reddit user named DANK_F0RTN1TER figured out the numbers and posted the top DPS weapons.

Fortnite: Best DPS weapons in Season 4

#5 - Rare Pistol - 175

This might be one of the more surprising parts of this list. It can be assumed that most Fortnite players wouldn't guess that the blue pistol has the fifth-highest DPS in the entire game. Anyone reading this might be thinking that's impossible when shotguns and snipers do so much damage, but here's why it makes sense.

These numbers are based entirely on how fast the weapon can shoot and how much damage each shot does at a base number. These numbers don't account for missed shots or headshots. In that case, it makes sense that a blue pistol has the potential to output more damage than other weapons in a second.

#4 - Legendary Stark Rifle - 180

The Stark rifle is a new addition to Season 4 of Fortnite and goes along with the entire Marvel theme for this season. It's found in places like the Quinjets that are filled with Stark Robots.

This rifle is a semi-automatic energy that packs pretty good damage per shot. It's similar to the semi-automatic pistol in that these DPS numbers account for every shot hit as fast as possible.

#3 - Legendary Tactical SMG - 189

In terms of damage, the suppressed SMG tends to out-damage the tactical SMG in the current state of Fortnite. However, the legendary version of the tactical SMG puts out a massive 189 damage per second.

This version of the SMG is the current king of the Submachine Gun types in Fortnite and is a good pick up for enormous burst damage.

#2 - Legendary Assault Rifle - 198

Otherwise known as the gold scar, it's no surprise that this weapon made this list. There's never been a time in Fortnite where finding a gold scar wasn't one of the best pick ups possible. It's accurate, has a reasonable fire rate, and packs a considerable punch per shot.

Its damage almost hits 200, and it an enormous leap from the three previous weapons on this list.

#1 - Epic LMG - 208

This recently unvaulted weapon made a comeback for Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite. It has a massive DPS number compared to every other firearm, and on top of that, the ammo reserve before reloading is more than enough.

The LMG hits hard and shoots fast, but it must be remembered that these numbers are based on perfect shots. It's easy to miss with bloom on the LMG, so don't be surprised when 208 isn't reflected practically in a Fortnite match.