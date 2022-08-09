Top 5 drop locations in PUBG New State Mobile for good loot

Krafton's PUBG New State Mobile is one of the biggest titles in the BR genre and features next-generation graphics technology. The game offers a top-notch PUBG experience with different maps and modes. Furthermore, it features weapons and vehicles inspired by real life.

A total of 64 players face off as they are dropped into a significantly shrunken playable area armed with pistols, smoke grenades, and other elements. They can land in areas with high loot density to quickly grab a weapon and eliminate their opponents.

This article discusses the top five best drop locations for good loot in PUBG New State Mobile.

Exhibit Hall and four best landing locations for good loot in PUBG New State Mobile

5) Mall

The mall is one of the best locations for quick loot in New State Mobile. It has a large main compound and four to five small compounds where players can get high-quality loot, including weapons like assault rifles, sniper rifles, and other utilities.

Many vehicles spawn near the location, which is handy in getting to safe zones on the map. However, players can expect a lot of squads to land here to get their own hands on the loot.

4) Lab

The lab is another great location for players to land and acquire good loot. With that being said, it is ideal for those who have a passive gaming style. The lab is situated on the outskirts of the map and hence, players can get their favorite weapons and other utilities like healing and grenades without worrying about opponents.

However, they are advised to keep an eye on enemy movements and devise good strategies to counter them. Apart from that, the lab has a large robotic-like structure in its main arena.

3) Chester

Chester is another useful landing location in PUBG New State Mobile. It is a mid-sized town and offers decent loot which players can collect from different buildings and other compounds in the town.

New State gamers are recommended to be ready for gunfights as two to three squads can land here based on the plane's path. It is a good location for those who prefer a safe landing in the initial stages and then carry on with the momentum.

2) Exhibit Hall

Exhibit Hall is also a significant location for landing and getting good loot. It is located in the central part of the map. The location allows players to quickly get high-quality armor, weapons, and scopes to wreak havoc on enemies on the battlefield.

Those who prefer rush gameplay can land here and easily increase their kill count. Suffice to say, accruing kills quickly will increase their in-game stats like the K/D ratio and also push tier rankings to higher leagues.

1) Factory

Factory in PUBG New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The factory is the best hot-drop location in PUBG New State Mobile. It is located in the middle part of the map and is preferred by many aggressive players. One can rack up lots of kills in the Factory as up to four to five squads can land here at once.

It has two realistic-looking cranes which add more to the futuristic gameplay. Players can also land on side compounds to carry out third-party attacks on rivals. For rank pushers, there are plenty of vehicles available around the location to travel across the map.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul