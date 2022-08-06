The sudden removal of the fan-favorite BR title BGMI from leading app stores has left many players shocked and unhappy. The ban was implemented on July 29, 2022, after the game was initially withdrawn from the Google Play Store and then from the iOS App Store a few moments later.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Krafton officials are in talks with the concerned authorities and have asked players to wait for further updates and news on the matter. For the time being, players can try out other similar titles like PUBG: New State Mobile until there is more information about BGMI's status.

This article discusses whether PUBG New State Mobile is a good alternative to BGMI after being banned in India.

Top reasons why New State Mobile is a good alternative after BGMI ban

1) Graphics

One of PUBG New State Mobile's most attractive features is its next-generation graphical quality. Players are bound to be mesmerized by the "global illumination" technology, which offers the best-in-class graphics on a mobile device.

In fact, the graphics quality is kept more on the realistic side, much like in BGMI. Players will notice very few differences in the graphics quality between both titles and can get the ultimate PUBG experience on New State Mobile.

2) Maps and modes

PUBG New State Mobile is a rather new title in comparison to BGMI. Furthermore, even the number of maps and modes available in New State Mobile is relatively lower than BGMI. However, developers routinely add new modes and classic maps with each update, which is always good news for battle royale lovers.

In a recent update, the developers have added a new Team Death Match mode called Exhibit Hall with immersive dynamics. Many new enhancements in weapons and their customizations are being added with the fixation of all major and minor bugs.

3) Compatibility

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become very popular among the gaming community as it is compatible with a wide range of smartphones. The PUBG New State title also offers similar compatibility and can be downloaded and played on both low and mid-range devices. Players can tweak many in-game settings for a top-notch gaming experience.

Minimum Requirements for New State Mobile on Android:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Minimum requirements for New State Mobile in iOS:

iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.

iPad :Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.

4) Skins and other cosmetics

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers many cool outfits and weapon skins which are one of its signature features. Developers have added various HD outfits and weapon skins with interesting animations in PUBG New State, which players can unlock with the help of in-game currency.

Many new crates and weapon spins are also available in New State Mobile, featuring amazing perks and customizations. Players can check out these cosmetics along with the Elite Royale Pass, which offers many legendary in-game items like avatars, cards, and much more.

