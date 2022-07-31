Can BGMI players run New State Mobile on their device? Android and iOS requirements compared

BGMI's ban has created a void in the Indian mobile gaming community. The title enjoyed mass popularity and became a household name. Since the game's removal from the store, several influencers, content creators, and professional players have advocated for New State Mobile as an alternative if the former is banned in the country.
Since Krafton backs both Battlegrounds Mobile India and New State Mobile, they have a reasonable degree of similarity in gameplay. The only difference is between their settings - the latter has a futuristic backdrop. Thus, it would be easier for BGMI players to adapt to the other popular battle royale title.
However, a question emerges on whether players will be able to play New State Mobile on a device they already have. For this, it is essential to compare the hardware requirements of both games.
Can BGMI players can enjoy New State Mobile on their devices?
Both battle royale games were released in 2021 and are available on Android and iOS devices.
BGMI users may play New State Mobile on their mobile devices. However, they may need to adjust the visuals and other settings. Players can download the title directly through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
According to BGMI's official website, the minimum requirements for playing the battle royale title are as follows:
Android devices
- OS version – Android 4.3 or High
- GPU – Adreno (TM) 306 or High
- RAM – Min 1.5 GB RAM
iOS devices
- iPhone – Requires iOS 9.0 or later
- iPad – Requires iOS 9.0 or later
- iPod touch – Requires iOS 9.0 or later
However, to ensure an optimal experience, New State Mobile is only available on devices that meet the following requirements:
Android devices
- OS version – Android OS 6.0 or higher
- RAM – 2GB RAM or more
iOS devices
- OS version – OS 13.0 or higher
- Device – iPhone 6S or later models
New State Mobile's minimum system requirements are slightly greater than those of BGMI, and as a result, players running the game on older Android devices may encounter a few issues.
In the case of iOS devices, gamers can enjoy the title on iPhones as old as the 6S (released in 2015). However, devices released before that would be incompatible.
Players view New State Mobile as a substitute for BGMI
Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, in a story on his Instagram handle, has said that New State Mobile could be the future of gaming after the ban. He urged fans to start grinding Krafton's other title.
Naman "MortaL" Mathur had initially expressed his interest in Valorant and the upcoming mobile version of the FPS. However, in a reply to Total Gaming, a well-known Free Fire content creator, Naman suggested they rank push in New State Mobile.
Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare just tweeted "New State," which implies that he, too, might be interested in the battle royale title.
Until Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a comeback in India, it could be a good idea to switch to New State Mobile, as the title, to an extent, delivers a slightly similar gaming experience.