Can BGMI players run New State Mobile on their device? Android and iOS requirements compared

BGMI's ban has created a void in the Indian mobile gaming community. The title enjoyed mass popularity and became a household name. Since the game's removal from the store, several influencers, content creators, and professional players have advocated for New State Mobile as an alternative if the former is banned in the country.

Since Krafton backs both Battlegrounds Mobile India and New State Mobile, they have a reasonable degree of similarity in gameplay. The only difference is between their settings - the latter has a futuristic backdrop. Thus, it would be easier for BGMI players to adapt to the other popular battle royale title.

However, a question emerges on whether players will be able to play New State Mobile on a device they already have. For this, it is essential to compare the hardware requirements of both games.

Can BGMI players can enjoy New State Mobile on their devices?

Both battle royale games were released in 2021 and are available on Android and iOS devices.

BGMI users may play New State Mobile on their mobile devices. However, they may need to adjust the visuals and other settings. Players can download the title directly through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

According to BGMI's official website, the minimum requirements for playing the battle royale title are as follows:

Android devices

Device requirement for Android devices (Image via Krafton)

OS version – Android 4.3 or High

GPU – Adreno (TM) 306 or High

RAM – Min 1.5 GB RAM

iOS devices

Users need iOS version 9 and above (Image via Krafton)

iPhone – Requires iOS 9.0 or later

iPad – Requires iOS 9.0 or later

iPod touch – Requires iOS 9.0 or later

However, to ensure an optimal experience, New State Mobile is only available on devices that meet the following requirements:

The minimum requirements for New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Android devices

OS version – Android OS 6.0 or higher

RAM – 2GB RAM or more

iOS devices

OS version – OS 13.0 or higher

Device – iPhone 6S or later models

New State Mobile's minimum system requirements are slightly greater than those of BGMI, and as a result, players running the game on older Android devices may encounter a few issues.

In the case of iOS devices, gamers can enjoy the title on iPhones as old as the 6S (released in 2015). However, devices released before that would be incompatible.

Players view New State Mobile as a substitute for BGMI

Thus's stories on BGMI's ban and New State Mobile being the future (Image via Instagram/@8bit_thug)

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, in a story on his Instagram handle, has said that New State Mobile could be the future of gaming after the ban. He urged fans to start grinding Krafton's other title.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 Total Gaming @total_gaming093 @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09… Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09…

Naman "MortaL" Mathur had initially expressed his interest in Valorant and the upcoming mobile version of the FPS. However, in a reply to Total Gaming, a well-known Free Fire content creator, Naman suggested they rank push in New State Mobile.

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare just tweeted "New State," which implies that he, too, might be interested in the battle royale title.

Until Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a comeback in India, it could be a good idea to switch to New State Mobile, as the title, to an extent, delivers a slightly similar gaming experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far