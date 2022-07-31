BGMI India ban: Section 69A, Krafton CEO's response, and more news

BGMI celebrated its one-year and 100 million registered users milestones earlier this month, but the joy did not last long. The game was abruptly removed from the store, which sent fans into a frenzy about the title's future.

Players' worst fears became reality when it was confirmed that the ban hammer hit the title in India. The game was suspended under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The provisions of this section empower the government to issue directives to block public access to any information through any computer resources. PUBG Mobile, alongside several other applications, was banned by the Government of India, invoking the power of the same section. Earlier this year, another popular battle royale title, Free Fire, also met the same fate.

Krafton India releases statement after BGMI's ban

The month of July will end on a sour note for BGMI players. After the game's removal from the Google Play Store, things turned for the worse as iOS users then confirmed the delisting from the App Store. Google's response to the removal did not bring any respite but only confirmed the game's ban.

After days of waiting, players finally received the developers' response to the ongoing issue yesterday. The CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, reassured fans by saying that the company has always emphasized data security and privacy and has adhered to all regulations specified by the Indian government.

The executive also conveyed the present situation of BGMI and how they have been working hard to convey their commitment to the authorities.

"There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country's most loved game – BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues."

In the end, he added:

"We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India."

This has reignited a sense of hope in the community as the developers are trying to resolve the ongoing matter. However, it remains to be seen how things will unfold and whether the game manages to stage a comeback once again.

The developers have requested further time and stated that they would keep fans informed of any new developments. Therefore, for the time being, fans must simply wait patiently.

Players react to the recent developments

In a tweet, Naman "Mortal" Mathur mentioned that Krafton is following regulations and working on the game's return. He further asked fans to wait patiently until further notice.

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare criticized the developers for the lack of clarity around the situation in one of his tweets, seeking explanations for the game's withdrawal from stores.

Before Krafton's statement was posted, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare had criticized the developers for the lack of clarity around the situation in one of his tweets, seeking explanations for the game's withdrawal from stores. Later, the professional athlete appreciated Krafton for their statement.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

#bgmi Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. ❤️ #bgmi

Professional player Prince "Prince" Brahmbhatt also shared his views on the ban in an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda. He said that the situation was stressful and concerning as everyone had invested a lot in the game.

Thug is of the view that New State could be the future (Image via Instagram/@8bit_thug)

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal also expressed his view that New State Mobile could be the future and asked players to stop crying over the ban and start grinding.

