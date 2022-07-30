"We might have to move on to another game": Prince "Prince" Brahmbhatt on alternatives after BGMI ban

A shocking series of events on July 28 saw BGMI disappearing from both the Google Play Store and App Store. This resulted in the entire Indian gaming community getting into a frenzy.

After orders from the government, the title was pulled by Google and Apple from their respective stores. The game faced a potential ban following the rules mentioned under Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000.

The ban will certainly have an adverse effect on esports professionals. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, veteran Battlegrounds Mobile India player Prince "Prince" Brahmbhatt commented about the potentially dire effects of the ban on gamers in India.

Prince's remarks on the recent BGMI ban news

Prince is one of the veterans in the Indian esports scene. He helped his team, 7Sea Esports, win in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown LAN event. However, he bid adieu to 7Sea Esports after the tournament and is currently a free agent.

He is amongst the few players in the esports circuit who has seen both PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India get banned in the country. Here's a look at what Prince had to say about the news:

Q. As part of a popular organization, how are the players, content creators, and people around you dealing with the ban news?

Prince: Everyone is stressed and concerned about the future. Family members are calling and asking about the situation. They are also worried as they have already seen what happened when PUBG Mobile got banned.

From organization owners who have invested in bootcamps to players who have uprooted their lives and moved to a different city to build their careers, everyone has invested a lot in the game. It's a very stressful and concerning situation.

Q. BGMI esports has been on an upward curve ever since the game was released. How do you think the ban will impact the Indian ecosystem?

Prince: This ban is certainly unexpected. BGMI was supposed to be a specific version for India and was not supposed to have any issues like PUBG Mobile. Players, organizers, content creators on YouTube and platforms like Rooter and Loco... Everyone is going to be affected by this ban.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a major part of Indian esports, and the ban is very worrying. We might have to move on to another game and build the ecosystem around that, I don't know what will happen in the future.

Q. As an established player you have witnessed how PUBG Mobile's ban pushed Indian esports back. How do you think Krafton should act to get the BR title back as soon as possible?

Prince: Battlegrounds Mobile India was supposed to be specifically for India. Due to previous issues, they changed the developers and everything around the game. I don't know why it was banned, but hopefully, Krafton and the Indian government can sort out the issues soon so we can continue with our careers and help the Indian esports ecosystem flourish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far