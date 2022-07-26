How much money did 7Sea Esports win from BGMI Showdown?

The BGMI Showdown became the first-ever official LAN event since the game's release last year. The four-day event became a huge hit as millions flocked to the official YouTube and LOCO channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India and enjoyed the matches. 16 teams fought for the coveted trophy, a massive prize pool, and a spot in the upcoming PMWI Week 2.

BMSD successfully concluded last night with 7Sea Esports being crowned the champions. SprayGod was declared the MVP of the tournament as he played a decisive role in his team's win.

Prize pool distribution for the BGMI Showdown LAN event

Following six blisteringly intense matches during the BGMI Showdown Grand Finals, 7Sea Esports emerged as the champions of the inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India esports official LAN event and received a major chunk of the prize pool. They earned nine more points than Orangutan Gaming and secured a massive amount of ₹5 lakhs.

7Sea Esports' determination and perseverance enabled them to overcome all obstacles and emerge victorious. Meanwhile, Orangutan Gaming received ₹2.5 lakhs, and Enigma Gaming (third place) got ₹1 lakh.

Other teams participating in the Grand Finals were also rewarded decently. Here's an overview of the total prize pool distribution (in INR):

4th place - Skylightz Gaming - 75,000

5th place - Team XO - 50,000

6th place - Hydra Esports - 45,000

7th place - Team Soul - 40,000

8th place - Team Kinetic - 35,000

9th place - OR Esports - 30,000

10th place - Global Esports - 25,000

11th place - Team INS - 20,000

12th place - Hyderabad Hydras - 20,000

13th place - Nigma Galaxy - 20,000

14th place - GodLike Esports - 20,000

15th place - Team SoloMid - 20,000

16th place - R Esports - 20,000

In addition, there were plenty of other special individual prizes for the Grand Finals. Here's a look at the winners:

MVP - SprayGod - 50,000 Grenadier - Fierce - 50,000 Longest Finish - Drigger - 50,000 Most Number of Finishes by a Side - 7SEA - 50,000

BGMI Showdown Grand Finals overall points table

16 qualified teams put up their best performances in the one-day Grand Finals. While some sides were successful in living up to the expectations of their supporters, a few failed miserably.

However, all six matches contained an intense thrill as drop clashes between multiple teams across various maps became a hot topic of discussion.

Here's an overview of the updated points of the BGMI Showdown Grand Finals:

7 Sea Esports (92 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (83 points, along with two chicken dinners) Enigma Gaming (65 points) Skylightz Gaming (63 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team XO (55 points) Hydra Esports (47 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Soul (45 points) Team Kinetic (44 points) Orange Rock Esports (37 points) Global Esports (35 points) Team INS (33 points) Hyderabad Hydras (28 points) Nigma Galaxy (26 points) GodLike Esports (24 points) Team SoloMid (24 points) R Esports (19 points)

The win ensured that 7Sea Esports will be participating in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals Week 2 After Party Showdown event. It remains to be seen how the team will perform in the international event.

