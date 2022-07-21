Top 5 players to watch out for in BGMI Showdown LAN event

The BGMI Showdown has become the talk of the town as it is going to be the first-ever official LAN event since the game's release during the 2021 Covid hiatus. There will be 24 popular teams participating in the tournament, and they will be fighting for the ₹15 lakhs prize pool, the coveted trophy, and a slot in the upcoming PMWI Week 2.

However, some teams have a few players who can wreak havoc with their great overall gameplay. These players are known for their outstanding performances in crunch situations.

BGMI players that can outplay the competition in the upcoming Showdown LAN event

1) Jonathan

Jonathan needs no introduction to the Indian gaming community and is often regarded as the best player in India by many critics and pundits of the game. His consistency over the past few years in both PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports has helped him reach the pinnacle.

Jonathan emerged as the MVP of the Grand Finals in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series LAN event. Jonathan, along with his teammates from GodLike Esports, will be trying to win the Showdown LAN event and make their way to PMWI.

2) Goblin

Goblin is undoubtedly one of the best BGMI players in the country right now. His consistent performances over the past few months have made him a force to be reckoned with.

His insane assaulting skills helped him emerge as the MVP of several Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments and scrims (including the last official tournament - BMPS 2022 Season 1).

With Team Soul already participating in the upcoming PMWI, they will play fearlessly in the upcoming LAN event in Delhi. Goblin will try to create havoc in the lobby as he attempts to decimate multiple opponents in every match.

3) ShadowOG

ShadowOG's controversial transfer from Team SoloMid to GodLike Esports recently made headlines. However, the BGMI star did not let the controversy surrounding him affect his gameplay.

He silenced critics after leading GodLike Esports to the second spot in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series LAN event. He could have been the first IGL in Indian esports history to win two consecutive LAN events. However, Global Esports' win prevented this from happening.

ShadowOG even featured in the top 5 finishers list, which makes him a player to watch out for in the upcoming official LAN event.

4) Nakul

In the last few months, Nakul has emerged as one of the deadliest assaulters in the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scene. In addition, his grenading skills can only be matched by a few players, making him someone to watch out for in the upcoming BGMI Showdown event.

His brilliant performance in the recently concluded Masters Series LAN event helped Global Esports emerge as champions. Nakul will be looking to continue his superb form and help his team secure a spot in the PMWI Week 2 After Party Showdown.

5) Mac

Mac is one of the most talented rising stars in the esports scenario. His fast reflexes and superb spotting skills have helped him rapidly rise through the ranks and cement his position amongst the best assaulters in the game.

In the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series LAN event, Mac continuously impressed pundits and critics by securing numerous clutches. However, the 1v5 in the Sanhok match will be etched in memory for a long time.

Mac will be donning a Team Insane Esports jersey in the upcoming BGMI Showdown and will try to put up a great show in both the League Stages and the Grand Finals.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

