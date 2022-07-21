BGMI Showdown 2022 LAN event: Participating teams, prize pool, and more news

Following the conclusion of the BGMI Masters Series on July 17, Krafton recently announced the commencement of the BGMI Showdown LAN event. This will be the first-ever official LAN event since the game's release last year.

Fans can catch the action live on the official channels of YouTube and LOCO at 4 pm IST from July 21 to July 24.

Over 20 teams participating in BGMI Showdown 2022 LAN event

A total of 24 invited teams are set to participate in the upcoming official LAN event held in Delhi. The teams are divided into groups of eight and will face each other in a round-robin format in the group stages. The top 16 teams from the group stages will feature in the final round of the LAN event.

A coveted trophy, a massive prize pool, and a slot in the Week 2 of the upcoming PMWI 2022 are up for grabs.

Here's a look at the 24 participating teams as announced by Krafton:

Group A

7Sea Esports

Global Esports

GodLike Esports

Orangutan Gaming

R Esports

Team INS

Kinetic Esports

Udog India

Group B

Autobotz Esports

FS Esports

Hyderabad Hydras

Orange Rock Esports

Reckoning Esports

Team Esportswala

Team Soul

Team SoloMid

Group C

Big Brother Esports

Skylightz Gaming

Enigma Gaming

Hydra Esports

Nigma Galaxy

Revenant Esports

Team X Spark

Team XO

Fans should be aware that even if Team Soul wins the upcoming BGMI Showdown LAN event, they will not be making their way into Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitationals known as the After Party Showdown. This is because Team Soul is already a part of the Week 1 event, and if they have to make their way to Week 2, they must finish in the top 5.

If Team Soul wins the upcoming LAN event, the second-placed team will feature in PMWI Week 2.

Prize pool

The ongoing LAN tournament has a massive prize pool of 15 lakhs INR. Each team will be paid based on their performance during the event. The MVP of the LAN event will as be rewarded handsomely. That said, Krafton is yet to announce the complete prize pool distribution.

Casters and analysts

Krafton unveiled the casters and analysts of the LAN event through an Instagram post on their official handle. While these casters will lend their voice to the event for the audience to gain insight regarding players, matches, and stats, the analysts will analyze the intricate details of each match.

Krafton has acquired the services of experienced casters like Piyush "Spero Bhatla," Ocean Sharma, Ankit "Ankiiibot" Pandey, and Zishan "Mazy" Alam (for Hindi commentary). These names have cast multiple PUBG Mobile and BGMI tournaments in the years gone by, and their involvement will facilitate fan enjoyment.

Angad Singh "Experiment" Chahal, Arun "Arka" Sagar, and "ISuperJonny" John have been great in the English commentary box as well. They have successfully managed to attract crowd attention to the livestream of previous official tournaments like BGIS and BMPS.

