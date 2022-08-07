New State Mobile continues to gain popularity after BGMI's ban

BGMI's removal from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store has left fans in deep shock. Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Krafton has advised players to wait for further news on the game's ban.

Since the ban, many players have shifted towards another BR title developed by Krafton. PUBG New State is considered one of the best alternatives to BGMI in the country.

It offers many impressive in-game elements like next-generation graphics quality, HD maps, and much more. The title has seen vast growth in the last few days as players are loving the raw PUBG experience offered by New State Mobile.

Will PUBG New State replace BGMI in India?

NEW STATE MOBILE @NEWSTATEMOBILE

Go for the highest tier and collect your bounty 🥇



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #SEASON4 Season 4 has arrived with brand-new tier rewards!Go for the highest tier and collect your bounty 🥇 Season 4 has arrived with brand-new tier rewards!Go for the highest tier and collect your bounty 🥇 #NEWSTATEMOBILE #SEASON4 https://t.co/XpF3SKaLTX

With its "global illumination" technology, which is said to offer the best-in-class graphics on a mobile device, the gaming title is already making a place in the hearts of the gaming community. Developers have promised that plenty of new features will be added with each new update for better user engagement.

Many downloads have been added to the overall download count since BGMI received a ban from the Indian government. However, players have high hopes that BGMI will make a comeback on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store very soon.

Top Features of PUBG New State to look out for

1) Maps and Modes

NEW STATE MOBILE @NEWSTATEMOBILE

Rumors say that this is for a 'Deathmatch' mode.. 🤔



#NEWSTATEMOBILE A sighting of a brand-new map has been leaked!Rumors say that this is for a 'Deathmatch' mode.. 🤔 A sighting of a brand-new map has been leaked!Rumors say that this is for a 'Deathmatch' mode.. 🤔#NEWSTATEMOBILE https://t.co/L9YbmUABfU

PUBG New State Mobile is one of the newest additions to the BR genre. Gamers can find maps and modes with astonishing elements like new buildings, vehicles, and much more. In a recent update, developers have added a new Team Death Match Mode, called Exhibit Hall. It offers great dynamics with amazing terrain similar to those available in Erangel.

In classic maps, 64 players face off as they are dropped into a significantly shrunken playable area armed with pistols, smoke grenades, and a small amount of Drone Credit.

2) Graphics

PUBG New State offers an impressive technology that helps it achieve high-performance graphics on a mobile device. Players get options in FPS which include low, medium, high, very high, ultra, and max.

There are other options in the graphics settings like brightness, anti-aliasing, and screen filter. Gamers can make the necessary changes in these settings for more FPS and smooth gameplay.

Graphic Settings For Low-End Devices

Frame Rate: Low

Graphic Quality: Lite

Anti-Aliasing: On

Screen FilterStandard: Graphics

API: Vulkan

Graphic Settings For High-End Devices

Frame Rate: Max

Graphic Quality: Ultra

Anti-Aliasing: On

Screen Filter: SoftGraphics

API: Vulkan

3) Compatibility

PUBG New State offers significant compatibility with a wide range of devices. Developers have added various customizations for players in the game to get the ultimate gameplay experience. Gamers can also tweak in-game settings like graphics, sensitivity, and HUD control settings to get better FPS and fewer lag issues.

Minimum Requirements for New State Mobile on Android:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Minimum requirements for New State Mobile in iOS:

iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or newer

iPad: Requires iPad 13.0 or newer

4) Weapons

PUBG New State has an impressive set of weapon inventory. Players can choose from a wide range of rifles like SMGs, sniper rifles, and assault rifles.

Developers have also added many cool weapon skins for different weapons to make the gameplay even more futuristic. Gamers can create powerful weapon combos, get more kills, and upgrade their tier rankings on leaderboards.

