Top 5 features to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' November update 2.0

Nintendo Direct 2021 took place on October 15 and provided a ton of content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans. Players have been waiting for a substantial update since E3 2021, and after months of disappointment, they have something to look forward to with this new update.

Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori shared a video on his YouTube channel showcasing the new features players can expect to see in the game after the November update.

Several new features have been added to the title with the 2.0 update, and while most of them are free, there are some paid features too. Here are the most notable features that will be added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with update 2.0.

Features players can expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0

Brewster, The Roost, and Kapp'n

Brewster and The Roost have been highly-anticipated additions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons since E3 2021. Players have been speculating about their arrival for quite some time now, and the wait is almost over. Furthermore, other popular characters like Kapp'n and Katrina will also be making a comeback into the franchise's latest title.

Kapp'n in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Sportskeeda)

November onwards, players can take a boat ride with Kapp'n and come back to enjoy a hot cup of coffee at The Roost, with Brewster's company!

Gyroids

Gyroids will be available for players to collect and display in their Animal Crossing homes after the November update.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica #ACNH What's that strange thing buried in the ground? It's a gyroid! When you find gyroid fragments, then plant and water them, they'll mature into a lovely gyroid overnight. They make unique sounds, adding atmosphere to your island. #AnimalCrossing What's that strange thing buried in the ground? It's a gyroid! When you find gyroid fragments, then plant and water them, they'll mature into a lovely gyroid overnight. They make unique sounds, adding atmosphere to your island. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/RRR26pJbwE

Players can dig up gyroids instead of fossils, and use them as fun decorative items. Gyroids can make interesting sounds and players can also change their appearance to fit the theme of their island.

Paid DLC

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' November update will bring with it the first-ever paid DLC in the game. Happy Home Paradise will allow players to design islands for various clients and characters to fit their esthetics.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for [Announcement]Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29. Find out more: ninten.do/6015XxXo1 [Announcement]

Create dream vacation homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise!This paid DLC for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on 11/5 as paid DLC for $24.99, with preorders starting 10/29. Find out more: ninten.do/6015XxXo1 https://t.co/b7NS8lkTEt

This was a much awaited feature, so players are understandably hyped to get their hands on it.

Storage Expansion

Players have been asking for more storage space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for quite some time, but to no avail. However, with the 2.0 update in the game, this demand has been fulfilled. The update will introduce three further expansions for storage space in the game, thereby increasing the total storage space to 5,000 spaces.

Fence Customization

With the 2.0 update, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can get their hands on nine different types of fences for their Animal Crossing island homes. These will include different kinds of fences such as logs, walls, iron, and block.

Fences in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Enthusiast)

What's more interesting is that players will also be given the option of customizing these fences, making the feature all the more attractive.

Also Read

Apart from these, players also have a lot of other features to look out for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the November update. Characters like Katrina will be reintroduced in the title, along with newer vegetables and cooking recipes. So, fans have enough reason to be excited.

The update will arrive in the game on November 5, 2021.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee