Fortnite isn't the same as when it started. It's gone through new locations, weapons and plenty of items. Some of those items or changes have been absolute hits, and entire seasons are remembered fondly due to some great ideas.

On the other side of that, some items or additions have broken the game entirely. There are some additions to Fortnite that have shifted metas and caused a community exodus.

Top 5 Fortnite additions that broke the game

#5 - Double pump

(Image Credit: Youtube Locandro)

Fortnite pro Daequan made the double pump exploit popular in Fortnite. Back then, the pump shotgun was already powerful. It was a necessary part of anyone's inventory. In order to keep the weapon balanced, there was a pump cool down in between each shot. However, there wasn't a cool-down for shots in between swapping weapons.

If a player carried two pump shotguns, they could shoot and swap to the second shotgun in order to immediately shoot again. By the time they swapped to the first shotgun, it was already pumped again. It was essentially a semi-automatic shotgun with all the power of a pump.

Of course, there were plenty of sweeping nerfs to shotguns and weapon swap cool-downs for a while afterwards. The double pump meta was completely broken, and the nerfs that followed weren't any better. It took some time to fix that addition.

#4 - Boombox

(Image Credit: PC gamer)

Boomboxes became the casual player's answer to building in Fortnite. There was a period in Fortnite where Epic Games tried to find a way to nerf builders, which ended up only hurting the game. One of the answers they came up with was the boombox.

The item would send out area-of-effect shock waves that would continually break down any structures. It was essentially a more obnoxious and passive version of the C4 explosives. It made building in the area pointless and impossible for pro players in late-game circles.

#3 - Infinity Blade

(Image Credit: Polygon)

This was one of Epic Games' first attempts at something like a mythic weapon. Only this time it was insanely overpowered. The infinity blade provided a ton of health and shield. It allowed players to jump high with no fall damage, break down structures in one hit, kill players incredibly fast and give health back for each kill. It made players stronger than any mythic weapons that could possibly be found now.

To make matters worse, the infinity blade was added to Fortnite right before a tournament. In a now-infamous clip, one pro got a hold of the weapon and utilized it in the late game circle. He continuously killed plenty of pro players without really even trying. A light was blasted on the ridiculous item.

#2 - Jetpacks

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The next two items on the list weren't necessarily more broken than the infinity blade but they were more plentiful and easy to access. Meanwhile, there was only one infinity blade, and players had to fight for it.

The jetpack was relatively easy to get and made any player instantly better at Fortnite. Anyone with the item could simply float over a player that was building up and just shoot them there. They could also use the jetpack to enhance their building speed and instantly out-build anyone who didn't have the item. The jetpacks negated a lot of the skill that players worked for.

#1 - B.R.U.T.E mech suit

(Image Credit: The Verge)

Like the jetpacks, the mech might not have been as broken as the infinity blade on an individual basis but it came real close. It was almost as broken, and there were plenty of them for anyone to use.

Mech suits became an item or vehicle that cause other players to simply run the other way or lose a match because they didn't have one. It changed the entirety of Fortnite, and there was non-stop uproar about the mechs. Hopefully, nothing so ridiculously game-changing is added to the game again.