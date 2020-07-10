How to use jetpack in Fortnite

The jetpack was first released in May 2018, and has since made a couple of appearances in Fortnite.

It has now been re-released as part of the 'Close Encounters' LTM, and we look at how to use the same.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 update has brought in a plethora of new features and updates to look forward to. On one hand, cars are soon going to be released. On the other, we have exciting cosmetics, weapons and wholesome map changes that have been/will be added over the coming weeks.

Certain LTMs have also returned to Fortnite. Yesterday, a popular LTM called ‘Close Encounters’ was added to the game, which also saw jetpacks make a return!

Fortnite jetpacks

Jetpacks have been vaulted since the Final Showdown event in 2019, and have a mixed history in Fortnite. Initially released in the 4.2 content update back in May 2018, jetpacks were highly-popular during the initial days.

The item allowed people to fly quickly through the air to escape or get closer to enemies. They had limited fuel capacity, and would overheat if used continuously for long periods of time. The fuel could not be replenished, and once it finished, the jetpack was immediately discarded.

Now, it has been unvaulted and reintroduced as part of the ‘Close Encounters’ LTM, which is a close-quarters combat mode with quicker zones and only shotguns available as weapons.

How to use the jetpack in Fortnite?

Various users, especially those who weren’t around when the item was first released, might require the following guide to help them use jetpacks in the new Fortnite LTM.

1. As Jetpacks are currently only available in the ‘Close Encounters’ LTM, your character will already have the item when you enter the lobby of the LTM.

2. To take off, you need to double tap the jump button. You can use the movement buttons to steer through the air.

3. To apply thrust, hold the jump button. You can slow down by letting go of it. You might require practice to get used to these controls.

4. There you go, that is all you have to do! Make sure that you land before the fuel finishes, as that might lead to heavy fall damage, especially if you are higher up.

You can watch the video below posted by Kakashi0101, a YouTube account that habitually posts Fortnite-related info, for further help:

While at this moment jetpacks have only been released for the said LTM, they were unvaulted across all game modes for three days just after the Final Showdown event. We have our fingers crossed for something similar to happen soon!