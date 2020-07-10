Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the Close Encounters LTM

Fortnite: Close Encounters returns as an LTM during the Summer Splash event.

Players can train their shotgun skills more than even in this LTM.

(Image Credit: Gamepedia)

Fortnite: Close Encounters is back as this week's LTM for the Summer Splash event. Close Encounters changes all of the weapon drops to all shotguns currently in the game, and also provides players with jetpacks to discourage players from building massive bases high up in the sky.

Fortnite Close Encounters game mode info

It’s time to get up close and personal.



The Close Encounters LTM has returned. Jump in now! pic.twitter.com/GYt1q35xwU



Close Encounters changes up players’ planned modes of approach for a typical battle royale game. Even though shotguns are already a critical part of Fortnite as it is, removing any kind of support weapons or ranged options and providing jetpacks will have a noticeable effect on how players approach the game.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how you’ll want to adapt your offensive and defensive game plans.

Close Encounters - Offense

Being limited to shotguns in Fortnite means attacking your opponents is going to rely on two vital skills, your twitch-fire reflexes, and your buildfighting skills. This is arguably already the most emphasized part of the game, but now there’s no option to pick someone off from a distance, or to fire one shot and switch to an SMG. Instead, engaging and closing out a fight will rely on you using your builds to lock someone down, and then finishing them off with either a quicker shot in a 50/50 situation or more safely using a right-hand peek.

Due to the inclusion of jetpacks in Fortnite: Close Encounters, attacking is also going to encourage building a roof over someone in order to keep them from flying away.

Close Encounters - Defense

Defending in a Fortnite all-shotguns meta can be accomplished in one of two ways. You can either build in such a way as to avoid damage, or you can get far enough away that your opponent’s shotguns are useless. Given the use of jetpacks, players can also fly away if they should have an opportunity to run.

If you intend to build a base and defend it, you might consider making sure you control both the floor and roof above you, so that you can edit and fly out of it if needed. Jetpacks will give you more ways to evade enemies defensively, and don’t be afraid to dodge someone’s approach only to attack them from another angle later.