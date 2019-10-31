Top 5 Fortnite collaborations ever

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 31 Oct 2019, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite is constantly collaborating with big brands

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most played games in the wolrd right now. The Battle Royale is a part of pop-culture, and when something is popular, it will catch the attention of the other popular brands. Epic Games have done a phenomenal job when it comes to branding and collaborations, keeping Fortnite fun and relevant in the process.

Fortnite has had several high profile collaborations in the past, and today we are counting down the top five Fortnite collaborations.

5# NFL X Fortnite

Fortnite X NFL marked the Super Bowl event.

It’s always a big deal when a big sports league like NFL collaborates with a video game. In November last year, Fortnite released 33 new in-game skins that represented every team in the NFL. These were customizable with any number from 1 to 99, along with different team overlays. This collaboration was a success and it proved that the bridge between conventional sports and esports is shrinking.

4#Neff X Fortnite

Neff X Fortnite

Fortnite has shown that they can entice the crowd with not only their in-game cosmetics but the actual clothing itself. Fortnite collaborated with popular clothing brand Neff to release Fortnite themed apparel. These catchy clothing gears perfectly represented the Fortnite mania.

3# Nerf X Fortnite

Fortnite toys are now available online

It’s a wonderful feeling when you can wield your favorite weapon both in-game and in real life. Fortnite's collaboration with Nerf made this happen as Nerf released Fortnite themed weapons. Hasbro, the parent company of Nerf also collaborated with Fortnite to release a Fortnite themed Monopoly game.

2# Marshmello X Fortnite

EDM artist Marshmello played a virtual concert in Fortnite

Advertisement

Popular electronic music artist Marshmello played a virtual concert in Fortnite to millions of players. The concert lasted for 10 minutes, and the stage came to life with everyone jamming to Marshmello. Epic Games disabled the weapons for this event so that everyone could enjoy the concert hassle-free. A virtual concert sounds nothing crazy, but a virtual concert inside a video game definitely sounds out of the box.

1# Marvel X Fortnite

This was the first Fortnite collaboration ever

The collaboration occurred during the release of Marvel’s Infinity War movie. The fandom for both superheroes and Fortnite was at its peak and the collaboration event perfectly encapsulated that. Anyone who found an Infinity Gauntlet in the game turned into Thanos. Thanos had insane powers within the game as the character could fly, jump long distances, shoot lasers, and could destroy anything with one punch.