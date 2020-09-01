Top 5 Fortnite glitches with player reactions

No videogame is perfect. Glitches happen. Fortnite is a prime example of that. There have been several instances of glitches happening in the famous battle royale. Some are game-breaking while some are unintentionally hilarious. They all leave players reacting.

Glitches happening in a casual game tend to be taken less seriously. They might even make the game more fun. Glitches in a competitive environment, however? They are the bane of a professional player's exist.

5 crazy Fortnite glitches and the players' reactions

#5 Tfue Shot Through Wall

Tfue has been on the unfortunate end of many glitches in Fortnite. During a streamed scrimmage game, he comes face to face with another one. Tfue uses the grappler to bring himself closer to the opponents. He begins to build a box around himself and should be safe and secure from any attacks. Instead, the enemy player is able to shoot through the wall in a weird glitch that eliminates him.

(Warning: Contains Strong Language)

Advertisement

#4 Player Phases Through Ninja's Ramp

Ninja is known for his previously aggressive and sometimes toxic behaviour. So, it's no wonder that a glitch in Fortnite would send him a bit off the rails. While landing near a house, Ninja and another player race to get the loot from a nearby chest. The enemy gets it first and starts attacking Ninja. Ninja builds a ramp to block the shots and try to escape. However, the player is able to shoot through the ramp and even walk through it. This leads Ninja to rant about it to his viewers, obviously unhappy.

Clip at 3:40

#3 CDNThe3rd Can't See

Popular variety streamer CDNThe3rd thought his teammate was losing his mind while playing Fortnite. Instead, it seems that CDN was the victim of a game-breaking glitch. His teammate begins shooting and building but CDNThe3rd can't see any of it. His teammate appears to float in the air as CDN's health starts to lower. All he can do is accuse his teammate of trolling before he realises nothing has loaded in. CDN gets downed and is completely dumbfounded.

#2 Basement in Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers was, at one time, the most popular destination in Fortnite. At one point, a building in Tilted Towers spelt certain doom for anyone who went through the floor. The bottom floor could be destroyed to reveal a secret basement with loot and a chest. Players who went to this room were, however, immediately eliminated. One YouTuber decided to lure his teammates into the death room. Needless to say, they were not very happy with him.

(Warning: Contains Strong Language)

#1 Summer Skirmish Low Gravity Glitch

Remember Kevin the Cube? He rolled about, leaving runes and low gravity zones throughout the Fortnite island. The low gravity zone near Fatal Fields caused a glitch during a highly spectated competitive Fortnite event. Players in the zone were just being launched into the air.

Instead of jumping and controlling their player, they would be forced into the air and continue floating high up while the circle closed in. The players, casters and tournament organisers had no clue what was happening. Players on the broadcast are visibly confused, throwing up their hands and wondering what is going on.