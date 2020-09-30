Top 5 Free Fire YouTubers from India

Garena Free Fire has become immensely popular in India over the years. This game has a large and active player base in the country, which also serves as an audience for the increasing number of content creators. Some of them have millions of subscribers, which has encouraged others, including players and pros, to take it up.

Also read: New KSHMR character in Free Fire: Everything known so far

In this article, we discuss the top five Indian Free Fire YouTubers.

(Note: This list is based on the subscriber count of the YouTubers)

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Total Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Most subscribed to Free Fire YouTubers from India

#1 Total Gaming (13.4 million subscribers)

Image Credits: Total Gaming / YouTube

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTuber. Ajay, the man behind the channel, started his journey in content creation back in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded and streamed the game quite regularly.

Advertisement

He also owns a Free Fire esports team: Total Gaming Esport, and is the fifth member of their roster.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

#2 TWO-SIDE GAMERS (5.53 million subscribers)

Image Credits: Two-Side Gamer / YouTube

The TWO-SIDE GAMERS channel is run by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, popularly known by their in-game aliases, TSG Jash and TSG Ritik. They are also leaders of the famous guild, TSG Army.

Jash and Ritik started posting content around two years back and have witnessed a gradual growth. Since then, they have been religiously creating engaging and interesting content around the game. The two have posted more than 913 videos on their channels and have more than 682 million views combined.

Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

#3 Desi Gamers (5.42 million subscribers)

Image Credits: Desi Gamers / YouTube

Desi Gamers is a go-to YouTube channel for many Free Fire players and fans. The player behind this popular channel is Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai. He started posting content on this fast-paced battle royale title in October 2018, and is looked upon by many players due to his fantastic gameplay and stats.

Over the years, he has uploaded more than 702 videos and has become quite popular in the community.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

#4 Lokesh Gamer (4.42 million subscribers)

Image Credit: Lokesh Gamer / YouTube

Lokesh Gamer is the next YouTuber on this list, and has been making content on Free Fire for quite a while now. His first video on his YouTube channel dates back to January 2019, and since then, he has uploaded 474 videos and amassed more than 298 million views combined.

He is extremely popular among the players for his various crate opening videos and clips related to several events.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

#5 Gyan Gaming (3.94 million subscribers)

Image Credit: Gyan Gaming / YouTube

Gyan Gaming or Gyan Sujan is another popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He initially created content on Clash of Clans starting January 2018, but later switched to Free Fire.

The YouTuber has amassed over 409 million views and has been persistent in his efforts, posting over 1400 videos on his channel. He plays Free Fire using both PC and mobile.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Also read: Free Fire Elite Pass Season 29 rewards revealed