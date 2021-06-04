Top 5 free shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 1 GB

PUBG Mobile Lite is a much-loved space-saver version of PUBG Mobile. Players get to experience the same Battle Royale fun on low-end devices, and that's what made it popular.

Taking up about 500 MB, PUBG Mobile Lite is a good fit for many devices with a 2 GB RAM. It has over 100 million downloads, which points to the demand for lighter games.

As PUBG Mobile Lite is off the Play Store, here is a look at similar games under 1 GB.

5 free shooting games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite under 1 GB

1) Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds

Image via Azure Interactive Games (YouTube)

All the fun of PUBG Mobile is packed into a pixaleted game. Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground resembles PUBG Mobile, just with pixel characters.

With shrinking zones, auto-shoot mode, vehicles and 30 weapons, Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is worth a shot. The game won't take up more than 106 MB (which is way less than PUBG Mobile Lite).

2) Garena Free Fire

Image via Garena (YouTube)

Right after PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire tops the list of shooting games under 1 GB. The game is similar to PUBG Mobile Lite with some differences.

Free Fire Battle Royale matches last up to 10 minutes and 50 players can join a session. With over 50 weapons, several locations and modes, Free Fire is worth the 710 MB size it carries.

3) Modern Strike Online: Free PvP FPS Shooting Game

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

For the best 5v5 matches, players can get Modern Strike Online. Form a team with friends and indulge in intense combat. The game features over 50 guns, 5 modes and 14 maps.

The graphics are as good as that of PC games. With clan wars and gun wars, it is worth the 709 MB download.

4) Modern Ops - Online FPS (Gun Games Shooter)

Image via Edkon Games (YouTube)

Modern Ops is another great FPS game with stunning 3D graphics. The game features over 30 weapons that can be customized.

Upto 10 players can join the PvP battles. With just 482 MB in size, Modern Ops is a great shooting game to have.

5) Critical Ops: Online Multiplayer FPS Shooting Game

Image via Critical Ops (YouTube)

Critical Ops is a 3D FPS online multiplayer game crafted specially for mobiles. Here, players can create squads and even join clans.

Currently, the game can be played in three modes: TDM, Game Gun and Defuse. Private matches and tournaments can also be hosted. Critical Ops will take up 508 MB on your device.

Edited by Gautham Balaji