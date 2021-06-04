Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) total pre-registrations, link, and more revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released sometime soon. Several PUBG Mobile influencers have indicated that Krafton Inc. will bring out the game in the third week of June.

The developers are yet to confirm the news, but gamers are confident that the popular battle royale segment will be available for download by the end of this month.

The pre-registration drive is currently open to gamers. Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available until the official release.

Gamers have been wondering about the benefits of pre-registration and raised queries regarding the registration link. This article reveals details of the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India and provides a link for gamers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration benefits and official link

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since the news broke, gamers have taken considerable interest in the upcoming battle royale title.

Krafton has developed Battlegrounds Mobile India exclusively for the Indian gaming community. It was recently revealed that over 20 million pre-registrations had been recorded.

The developers rolled out the pre-registration drive for Android users on May 18th. Krafton also added exclusive rewards that will be available to gamers who pre-register for the game.

They revealed that pre-registration would reward gamers with the Recon Skin, the Recon Mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs. Gamers will be able to claim these prizes once Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially released.

Pre-registration for the game requires some simple steps that gamers need to follow. They should note that the device should have Android 5.1.1 or higher and have a minimum of 2 GB of RAM.

Gamers will have to visit the Google Play Store from their device and type "Battlegrounds Mobile India." The search will fetch details of the upcoming title.

Upon entering, gamers will see a green button with "Pre-register" written inside. Clicking this button will register the device to the game. A pop-up message will confirm the pre-registration, and they will get notified when the title is officially available for download.

Gamers also have the option to install the game when it is available automatically. The pop-up message will contain a green button with "Install when available" written inside. Clicking this button will automatically download Battlegrounds Mobile India once it is officially available.

The game is expected to be somewhere between 1.5-2 GB in size. Therefore, users should keep adequate free space for the game if they opt for the "Install when available" option.

