Last year the government of India, on the advice of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology announced a ban on 118 Chinese apps and PUBG Mobile India was one of the apps that was taken off the Google Play store.

In 2021 Krafton Studios, a South Korean gaming studio, announced that "Battlegrounds Mobile India" would be released for this Indian mobile gaming market and pre-registrations on the Play Store would start as early as May 18th.

Interested players can follow this link to register themselves. The company also revealed that pre-registration would come with in-game goodies and rewards specific to the Indian region.

Presently, the game is exclusive to India and will not have global participation. Also, there is still no news regarding the availability of the game on iOS devices.

Can Battlegrounds Mobile India be played on 3GB RAM Android devices?

Fans looking forward to the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been speculating about the system requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India as a large amount of the players base in India don't use high-end mobile devices.

System Requirement Image via Google Play Store

This is the official game description found on the Google Play Store. The above image mentions the System requirements for playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

System Requirements:

Requires a stable internet connection.

OS: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM: at least 2 GB RAM.

Since the system requirements for Battleground Mobile India are pretty basic the game is expected to be able to penetrate the mobile gaming market in India pretty effectively.

The studio has also confirmed that the game will retain some popular features like the Erangel map. The new map is expected to be named 'Erangle', instead of 'Erangel', to differentiate it from its predecessor and also reduce the risk of getting banned again.

Here are a few reactions from Indian mobile gamers:

Based on the game description found on the Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India runs on Unreal Engine 4. Players can expect smooth frame rates as well as better graphics performance.

