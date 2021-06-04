Players wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date as game completes 2 crore pre-registrations

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Government of India banned the popular battle royale due to security reasons.

Battlegrounds Mobile India should be available for download soon. However, the developers have not revealed any specific release date.

Krafton Inc. has developed the game exclusively for the Indian gaming community, and it will only be available for download in India.

Ever since the news broke the internet, gamers have closely monitored the progress. PUBG Mobile fans are excited about its return, and millions have pre-registered for the game.

Gamers are wondering when Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download, which this article discusses.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: 2 crore gamers wait for the launch dates

Pre-registration for BGMI commenced on May 18th, and PUBG Mobile fans wasted no time getting themselves registered.

The developers announced that pre-registrations would reward gamers with specific in-game cosmetics and items. Ever since then, the craze for pre-registration has grown exponentially.

It was recently revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India had crossed more than 2 crore official pre-registrations. The developers are elated by the response and hope that the figures will continue to rise before the game is officially released.

Gamers have been wondering about the official release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton Inc. has not yet released a specific release date. However, it is speculated that the game will be available for download in June.

Several PUBG Mobile influencers have fired up this speculation. Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare recently took to his social media page to reveal that the game will be available for download in the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Another famous PUBG Mobile influencer, Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur, tweeted a series of binary numbers. Followers were taken aback by this mysterious tweet.

However, converting the binary series revealed a number that indicated the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern(9+9+2+4) (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

The date came out to be June 18th, 2021. Recently, Maxtern added an equation right beside his official Twitter name. The summation of the first two digits was 18, while that of the rest of the digits results in 6, indicating June 18th.

Luv "GodNixon" Sharma also revealed in his YouTube video that gamers would be able to download the game this month.

Krafton is yet to give out any official statements regarding the release date of the game. However, gamers are confident that Battlegrounds Mobile India will come out on June 18th.

The game has crossed two crore official pre-registrations, and gamers are eager to know the exact release dates for BGMI.

Krafton has been surprisingly silent regarding the issue. However, PUBG Mobile fans anticipate that the developer will drop the game suddenly and give a major surprise to battle royale fans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer