Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) crosses 20 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store

Krafton has revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India has received more than 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

In a social media post, the South Korean gaming publisher expressed its gratitude to all the players who have pre-registered for the game:

"20 MILLION Pre-Registrations! Thank You, India for the tremendous love! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is now open for Pre-Registrations. Get your squad and grab exciting rewards!"

Addressing the Indian gaming community's positive response to the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton CEO CH Kim said:

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players."

The pre-registration cycle for Battlegrounds Mobile India went live on May 18th. A video trailer was also released on the same day, featuring renowned Indian actor Arshad Warsi and popular PUBG Mobile personalities Dynamo, Jonathan and Kronten.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can also use the link provided below to visit the game's page on the online store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store: Click here

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Players should the click on the "Pre-register" option. When a dialog box appears, they should click on the "Got it" button.

Press the "Got it" option

Players can also enable the "Install when available" option if they want to download the battle royale game as soon as it is released on the Google Play Store.

