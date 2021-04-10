Top 5 game-breaking glitches in Fortnite Season 6

It seems as if Fortnite is having more in-game glitches, as more and more players are reporting bugs in Season 6.

Fortnite, like nearly every other game, is no stranger to glitches. Season 6 has had its fair share of bugs since launch and it's only continued from there. With every update, it seems as though some are fixed, and a few new ones find their way into the game. Glitches range from simple issues to pretty extreme in-game advantages.

Due to recent in-game experiences, below are the top 5 most game-breaking glitches in Fortnite Season 6.

Top 5 Fortnite Glitches

Week 4 Challenge Not Working

We're investigating an issue with the recent "Set structures on fire" Quest not tracking progress properly.



We'll provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/X9CkuXnt4l — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 8, 2021

One of the newer in-game glitches being reported is the week 4 challenge that is not working. In this challenge, players need to set fire to structures but have not been able to complete it. Many have reported that though they can set structures on fire, it doesn't count on their challenges. Epic Games recently acknowledged the glitch and hopefully, it gets fixed soon.

New Glyph Master

You can get Raz glyph master if you reach level 130,180,215 but in xp styles #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/3RfsHzdc1V — 001 EliteNinja (@ninja0609) April 2, 2021

Several players have also reported that they are not able to either unlock or complete the Glych Master challenge at all. Epic Games is also aware of this issue and is trying to fix it as this piece goes out.

The issue is unfortunate as players simply can't progress in the game and unlock some of the cool skins that Epic Games keeps announcing.

Door Launch

This Fortnite glitch only works in custom matches such as Creative mode, but is still pretty interesting and fun. In this glitch, players have to build a structure however they please and then build a door. They then need to stand on top of the door and close it, in doing so the player is practically launched across the map. It's a glitch that's more for fun with friends, and it's probably best that it's not in competitive Fortnite modes.

Invisible Wolf (Players)

Wildlife is a big part of Season 6 so far, and this new glitch is only furthering the use for them. In this glitch, players can "kill" a tamed wolf by blowing up a vehicle near it. This doesn't really kill the wolf; it only turns it invisible. This can be used as an advantage in-game, as literally no one will see the wolf coming.

There's also a separate glitch that turns a player's weapons invisible if they enter a Porta-Potty, before exiting and quickly switching weapons. It doesn't give any advantage but looks cool.

Revive Glitch

(Image via YouTube)

This revive bug is probably the most useful in Fortnite. In this glitch, players can literally get an additional 10 seconds before a teammate dies. Players only need to go towards their ally and hit revive. When they've done that, they need to quickly open their inventory and it'll stop the teammate's health from dropping. It can give teams just a few more seconds to maybe, get that Fortnite win.