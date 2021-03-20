The Ground-type category has some of the most dangerous moves in all of Pokemon.

Those moves are incredible. That isn't true for every move that has a Ground-typing in Pokemon, however.

A handful of ground moves could be labeled useless. They definitely should be avoided if at all possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Ground-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Sand Attack

Sand Attack can be a fun move to spam, but in a true battle, trainers will know how to counter it. The move reduces the accuracy of the target Pokemon by one stage. That can make the opponent miss quite a bit, but one stage is not enough. If they are able to land the move following the first Sand Attack, it basically renders it useless.

#4 - Stomping Tantrum

Stomping Tantrum does decent damage by itself. The gimmick is that the Power doubles when the move used prior to Stomping Tantrum fails. That means a Pokemon will have to waste a turn in order to use an attack that does absolutely nothing. By that time, a one-hit KO could occur and Stomping Tantrum's double power doesn't even get a chance.

#3 - Magnitude

Magnitude is similar to Earthquake. The catch is that its power is completely random. It is a randomly generated Earthquake attack. There is zero point to using this move instead of EQ unless it is for some strange challenge or to have some fun. Magnitude should be avoided.

#2 - Mud Sport

In a Double Battle, Mud Sport can certainly help. It lowers the effectiveness of Electric-type moves by 50% for five turns. In a one on one battle, this is a waste of a turn. More than likely, the Ground-type Pokemon using it is immune to Electric-type attacks. There are much better status moves to use than this one.

#1 - Fissure

Fissure is one of the fabled OHKO Pokemon moves. OHKO means one hit knockout. Like many of those moves, Fissure only has 30% Accuracy. OHKO moves are just not viable except for a tough challenge for YouTube. If Fissure misses three times in a row, that is three turns for the user to get blasted by the opposing Pokemon.