Top 5 gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite in February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a massive arsenal of weapons ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles. Players can master these guns to wreak havoc on the battleground.

The developers have also introduced various weapon skins to make the game more dynamic. Some costumes are basic, while others are upgradeable with extra benefits.

Gun skins to own in PUBG Mobile Lite in February 2022

5) Icicle Mini-14

The Mini-14 is a great weapon choice for long-range gunfights. Users can attach an 8x scope to spot and defeat enemies in mid to long-range combat.

The Icicle weapon skin is one of the most beautiful skins in-game. The blue theme with a penguin face is its most attractive feature. This costume has seven upgrade levels with kill feed, kill effect, and loot crate.

4) Deadly Spade AKM

The AKM is one of the best close-range weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite. There is a fantastic skin called Deadly Spade AKM available for gamers in the store for this firearm.

They can redeem this costume for 80 gold units, making it one of the most easily accessible Legendary weapon skins.

3) Lizard Roar M416

The M416 is one of the most widely used weapons in this BR title, while its Lizard Roar upgradeable skin is Rare. The colorful yellow and blue theme makes this costume eye-catching.

The skin has seven different upgrade levels. At level 2, players get the kill effect, and the kill message is available on level 4. The final form and loot crate are also worth unlocking.

2) Gilded Jade Dragon DP-28

Gilded Jade Dragon is one of the best-looking DP-29 weapon skins in the game. The skin was available in a lucky spin event in previous updates and came with five upgrade levels.

It does not require a high amount of materials, and gamers can easily upgrade the skin to its maximum level with BC. This weapon costume has an amazing kill feed and a shining final form at the level 5 upgrade.

1) Terror Fang Kar98K

The Terror Fang Kar98k is one of the most desired weapon skins in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is an upgradable item with seven upgrade levels.

Players get a customized kill feed, loot crate, and kill effect upon upgrading the weapon skin to the maximum level. At its level 6 final form, this gun costume has a bright orange outlook which looks very cool.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer