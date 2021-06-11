Top 5 Guns in COD Mobile Season 4 that melts enemies 

COD Mobile Season 4 has introduced a lot of changes this season, and the developers have no plans to stop either. This season, players not only get to visit the Wild West in COD Mobile Season 4, but the game also offers players fresh maps, modes, events and a brand new Battle Pass.

COD Mobile Season 4 comes with some drastic weapon balance changes as well. With the new season, the developers have made changes to a lot of weapon types. For instance, the developers have improved the close-range capabilities of sub-machine guns, aka SMGs, with improved mobility and damage.

In this article, players will learn about the top 5 Guns in COD Mobile Season 4 that can melt enemies away post weapon balancing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best guns in COD Mobile Season 4

1) ASM 10

ASM10 is a great AR weapon (Image via Kavo Gaming)

The ASM 10 is a great assault rifle in COD Mobile Season 4. It offers enormous damage and is suitable for long-range fights while having a decent fire rate. The gun further has the lowest mobility when compared with other weapons in the game. To unlock the gun, players need to reach level 29. However, the gun has poor control and the recoil control is just about mediocre.

2) PP19 Bizon

PP19 Bizon offers a large magazine size (Image via zilliongamer)

PP19 Bizon and is one of the most reliable SMGs in the COD Mobile. The main benefit of having a PP19 Bizon, or why players should consider having it in their loadout, is its magazine size, as it can act as an LMG as well. It additionally offers players mobility and agility during a fight.

3) AK -47

AK-47 is one of the best guns in COD Mobile(Image via Kavo Gaming)

AK -47 offers players with insane penetration damage and is the best in mid-to-close-range fights in COD Mobile Season 4. The recoil can be an issue for some players, but those who master it will surely wreak havoc on the battlefield. The spray pattern can take a while to master and might require practice.

4) MK2

MK2 has a fast ADS speed (Image via GINX Esports TV)

The MK2 sniper rifle is the newest addition to COD Mobile Season 4 as part of the new update. The sniper rifle was a favorite weapon in the 2019 PC version of COD: Modern Warfare, due to its fast ADS (aim down sight) speed.

MK2's fast ADS speed provides players an excellent chance for quick scoping enemies and taking them down, which is especially useful in a fast-paced game like COD Mobile. The sniper can be adopted for close-range combat as well.

5) QQ9

QQ9's high damage makes it a great SMG (Image via Activision Games)

The QQ9 is another great, fully automatic SMG that has high damage, a fast fire rate, good accuracy and reasonable recoil. When it comes to close or medium range, the QQ9 is the gun players should prefer having. The gun's high damage combined with a quick rate of fire will certainly let players get those close-quarter kills.

