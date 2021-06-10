Worm medal in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile has been ruling the FPS Mobile Gaming scene since it was released last year. Players love the constant, fast-paced gameplay style. The console-like graphics make the game realistic and in some features beats the competition by a long shot.

Activision is known to include a lot of different features in COD Mobile from its PC franchise.

COD Mobile's 4th season has launched and the developers are constantly making new additions to the game.

COD Mobile has added the Gold or Nothing seasonal challenge. In this challenge, players can unlock medals when they perform various activities. The last mission in this challenge earns the player a Worm Medal.

All details about the Worm Medal in COD Mobile

For COD Mobile Activision takes advantage of its hugely popular COD legacy. They are known to include certain bits and gameplay mechanics into the COD Mobile straight from the COD PC franchise. The developers have added a medal system to COD Mobile just like its older PC franchise.

Medals are awards given to players when they complete certain tasks in the game. There are 85 medals in COD Mobile: 43 in the multiplayer mode, 27 in the Battle Royale mode, and 16 in the zombie mode. One of these is the Worm Medal. To complete the Gold or Nothing challenge, players must collect the Worm Medal in Battle Royale matches 3 times.

Worm Medal can be earned pretty easily (Image via ESTNN)

The way players can get their hands on the Worm Medal in COD Mobile is rather straightforward.

To obtain the Worm Medal, players need to stay prone for a total of 180 seconds on the Battle Royale map excluding the warfare mode. When the players are prone, they need to maintain the prone position for 3 minutes for 3 matches consecutively to accomplish the challenge.

Players can move and fire while remaining in the prone position but cannot change their position for 3 minutes. If players fail to hold the prone position for 3 minutes they will be required to restart the task.

After earning the Worm Medal three times, players can claim the bonuses listed in the Gold or Nothing Challenge.

