Top 5 highest-rated midfielders in FIFA 19

The time of the year has again arrived when FIFA lovers desperately wait for the new version to come in the market. The demo version FIFA 19 was released last week and fans are going just crazy about it. Like last time. Fifa decided to put Ronaldo on its global covers again. Messi fans, of course, aren't quite happy with it.

Ratings of the top 100 players are also being released and some are happy about it and others aren't. FIFA is played worldwide across different countries, cultures, and religions and some even label it as a 'religion'.It's fine to have disagreements regarding religion.

Here we bring you the top 5 midfielders in the latest edition of the game.

#5 David Silva (89)

The Spaniard is officially the fifth highest rated midfielder in FIFA 19 and twenty fourth in overall. David Silva won the league with Manchester City and had a very busy season. His son was born prematurely and was admitted to a hospital in Spain due to which Silva had to travel back and forth between Spain and England. Still, his contribution to the team was invaluable and EA Sports definitely recognized that. Silva is a tough player and a nightmare for the opposition when placed with the likes of De Bruyne, Sane and Aguero.

Silva appeared 29 times for the champions in the Premier League in which he scored 9 goals and provided 11 assists. Silva also earned his position in Spain's starting eleven at the 2018 Word Cup held at Russia.

#4 N'Golo Kante (89)

The French World Cup champion is a true genius and a master among the defensive midfielders. Kante's ability to read the game and intercept long passes is unmatched. The Frenchman was a top target for PSG this summer but The Blues didn't allow him to leave neither did he want to. Kante is adding massive trophies like Premier League and World Cup to his portfolio since first emerging from the surprising Leicester City. Chelsea has also equipped the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to play alongside their star midfielder.

Kante has won two Premier league titles already and was the player of the year for the 2016-17 season. Kante has made 425 successful tackles with a percentage of sixty-eight and made 327 interceptions in total. He was also crowned with World Cup glory early in this year.

