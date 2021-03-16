Top 5 hot drop locations in Free Fire

Free Fire currently offers three major battle royale maps named Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. All three maps are randomly available in the game, and players above EXP level 12 will be able to access them.

Like all other BR titles, Free Fire maps also have some popular hot drop locations that are usually crowded in every match. These hot drop locations are places where most of the early fights take place.

This article lists some of the best and most crowded hot drop locations in all three maps of Free Fire.

(Note: Landing spots usually depend on the trajectory of the plane. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.)

5 best hot drop locations in Free Fire

#1 - Peak (Bermuda map)

The Peak is located at the center of the Bermuda map and is also the most popular and crowded hot drop location.

The location is situated at an upper ground with small compounds of buildings surrounding the area. It offers a high amount of loot, and hence players tend to land in this area for early fights.

#2 - Clock Tower (Bermuda map)

Clock Tower in Free Fire

The Clock Tower is one of the most dangerous places in Free Fire, where early fights are common. It is located at the south-western grounds and contains a very large compound with a high amount of loot that attracts most players.

#3 - Bimasakti Strip (Bermuda map)

Bimasakti strip in Free Fire

The Bimasakti Strip needs no introduction. This popular low-land area is all about gunfights. However, the most unique thing about this place is that it not only remains crowded during hot drops but also throughout a match, as it is located very close to the center of the map.

#4 - Brasilia (Purgatory map)

Brasilia is the core of the Purgatory map, containing a very high amount of loot. Multiple ziplines are connected to Brasilia from different locations.

A major reason why Brasilia is one of the most famous hot drops is because of the high amount of loot that it contains in multiple buildings.

#5 - Refinery (Kalahari map)

The Refinery in Kalahari (Image via Free Fire)

The Refinery is located at the center of the Kalahari map and is a popular drop location. The area consists of several buildings, warehouses, and multiple ziplines that connect the surrounding locations. Hence, this signifies that the place usually remains crowded throughout a match.

