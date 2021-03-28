Most of the time, there is nothing more intimidating than running into or battling a Ghost-type Pokemon.

Ghosts are one of the scariest things to come across, be it in the real world, or in the vast world of Pokemon, where they are understandably more common.

The Ghost-type category has some of the most diverse creatures in the franchise. From small and spooky to massive and terrifying, there are plenty of intimidating Ghosts in the series.

Top 5 most intimidating Ghost Pokemon of all time

#5 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu may be small, but it is a very intimidating creature. The stories of people seeing its true form under the disguise is enough to steer most away. Its true form is said to painfully kill anyone who sees it. The simple mystery surrounding Mimikyu and what power it could have, is truly terrifying.

#4 - Spectrier

Spectrier is one of the newest Legendary Pokemon introduced in the Sword and Shield Crown Tundra expansion. This pure Ghost-type is a pretty intimidating horse. Like most ghosts, it is active during the night. It is said to have kicks powerful enough to separate a soul from its body. It can also steal the life force of beings while they sleep.

#3 - Gengar

Gengar is one of the original intimidating Ghost-type Pokemon. It can hide in the shadows of any object, suck the warmth out of the air, and is just plain ornery. With a menacing grin on its face, Gengar is the perfect Ghost-type. It can be even more intimidating in its Mega Evolution or Gigantamax form.

#2 - Alolan Marowak

Alolan Marowak looks like a very intimidating fighter. It has a darker color scheme than the Kantonian version and the bone club has flames on the ends. An abundance of Grass-types in Alola forced Cubone to evolve into this version of Marowak, in order to fend off natural enemies. The flames are said to be impossible to put out with water.

#1 - Giratina

There aren't many Pokemon more intimidating than a massive Ghost/Dragon-type. Giratina is able to travel through and control any dimensions outside of time and space. It is a highly aggressive and territorial creature. It is said to haunt ancient cemeteires, and when it finds trespassers, it becomes violent.