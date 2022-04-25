Top 5 legendary armor in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players will be showered with multiple types of gear when playing through an epic looter-shooter such as the Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Of course, there are guns, but there are also spells, rings, amulets, wards, and even armor.

Armor is essentially like the class mods in the Borderlands series, slightly altering playstyles and boosting skills. Here are the five best legendary armors.

Best legendary armor in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are multiple rarities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that can change how powerful an item is. There are common (white), uncommon (green), rare (blue), epic (purple), and legendary (orange). The higher the rarity, the stronger the item, with legendary items having bonus effects that apply to players. However, certain legendary items are better than others in the game.

1) Blank Slate

Blank Slate is a fantastic item for players to find early on. It increases experience gained by 10%, which can be very beneficial while leveling. However, at higher levels, it has a chance to roll with up to +2 ability level, which adds 100% ability damage and 100% ability critical to all abilities. This is huge for action skill-focused builds, and players would want to farm for that roll to deal max damage.

This item drops as a world drop, and players can find it on any enemy with an increased chance of dropping at the end of the Chaos Chamber.

2) Claw

For players looking for armor optimized for pet-based builds, the Claw armor is a fantastic choice. It will convert all of the companion's damage into elemental damage (can spawn as any element) and cause them to apply a debuff that increases the damage dealt to targets hit by that element. Players can also get bonus damage by summoning hydras for even more destruction.

This armor piece drops from the Obsidian Wyvern boss that spawns from the Obelisk inside Tangledrift. Players should farm this boss if they want to find this fantastic armor piece.

3) Deathless Mantle

This armor is for players who want to play a ward-based build. It legendary takes players' HP and reserves all of it except for 1HP and converts the rest into shields at a rate of 150% per health reserved. This also increases ward regeneration by 50%, making shields regenerate quickly. For classes like spellshot that can gain ward back each time they reload, this can generate many shields.

Deathless armor is a world drop and can be found much easier for players inside the Chaos Chamber by feeding the rabbits at the end in the loot room.

4) Amalgam

Amalgam armor can have near-infinite possibilities of stat allotments (Image via Legacy Gaming/YouTube)

One of the things that makes this such a solid choice in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is that the armor can roll with near-infinite possibilities. For example, players can target specific stats they want boosted, such as gun damage, gun crit, movement speed, spell damage, and more. This armor can have multiple bonuses and bonuses to skills, making it highly customizable to any player's playstyle.

The Amalgam armor is farmable from the Obelisk inside of the Weepwild Dankness, and players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can farm the boss as many times as they wish to get the perfect Amalgam for them.

5) Head of the Snake

Players can make hydra summons last longer and follow them around with this armor (Image via Saorow/YouTube)

This legendary armor in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is another that is based on companions. However, this one is based on hydras. When players summon hydras, it will teleport them close to players when they move around, essentially allowing hydras to follow them. Kills also extend hydra duration, allowing for some fun builds, especially using Feriore guns that summon hydra companions.

This armor can be farmed inside the Sunfang Oasis by killing the boss there named Salissa. Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can farm this boss as many times as they need to get the roll that works best for them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu