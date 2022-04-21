The 6 best legendary weapons at level 40 in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Once players beat Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and reach level 40, they will be at the highest currently available level in the game. Once there, players will be able to run through all the difficulty levels of the Chaos Chamber, starting at level 0 and working all the way up to level 20. To conquer it at max levels, players need quality weapons.

Here are the weapons players should try to nab once they hit level 40.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: 6 best legendary weapons at level 40

One of the best parts of finding a Legendary in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is how each one has unique abilities that can greatly enhance a player's ability in combat. These weapons have different locations that they can drop at, but generally, players can get a lot of them while farming the Chaos Chamber and feeding the rabbits the crystals they acquire once they reach the loot room at the end.

6) Throwable Hole (SMG)

Players looking to pack a lot of punches quickly will want to get their hands on the Portable Hole SMG. This weapon features the ability to be thrown instead of reloaded. When thrown, the thrown weapon will cause a hole to spawn on the ground, which sucks enemies in. Players can keep throwing them to make the hole get even bigger. This weapon can be found as a drop inside the Chaos Chamber.

5) Lil K's Bread Slicer (Assault Rifle)

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Lil K's Bread Slicer is an assault rifle from Stoker that fires saw blades instead of bullets. Each time it fires, it shoots three ricocheting saw blades that will tear through groups of enemies. It also has an under-barrel grenade launcher to deal even more damage. Players can find this item as a world drop, with an increased chance in the loot room of the Chaos Chamber.

4) Liquid Cooling (Pistol)

Liquid Cooling is a cryo pistol from Skuldugger that works very well for players with a high critical hit chance. As a Skuldugger weapon, it does not have a magazine but instead gains heat each time it is fired, until it overheats and needs to cool down. This weapon makes it so that critical hits cool it down, allowing it to fire infinitely when scoring critical hits. This weapon drops from Lissa in Crackmast Cove.

3) Antique Greatbow (Sniper Rifle)

This weapon has a bit of a joke attached to it. At first, the damage is very high for a sniper and can one-shot almost any mob in the game. But after being fired once, it turns into a Used Antique Greatbow, with significantly less damage. Still, it shoots seven bolts per shot, and as a sniper, it does very high base damage. Players can find this weapon by defeating Thorne Shadow, a boss in the overworld.

2) Reign of Arrows (Shotgun)

Reign of Arrows is a shotgun with a unique mechanic of having a targeting reticle that is a circle on the floor. When players fire it, it consumes all the ammo in the magazine to fire a volley of arrows that lasts a few seconds, damaging anything (including the player) trapped inside. Players can find the Reign of Arrows shotgun in the Chaos Chamber loot room at the end of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

1) Cannonballer (Rocket Launcher)

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Cannonballer is a powerful Torgue rocket launcher that shoots cannonballs that explode when they hit the enemy. If players miss their shots, the balls will bounce around before exploding. Players can choose between a single ball mode or they can shoot up to three balls at once. Players can find this weapon when they kill LeChance inside the Wargtooth Shallows.

Edited by R. Elahi