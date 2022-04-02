How to find Cannonballer Legendary Rocket Launcher in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers many weapons to its players throughout their journey. Not only do the weapons vary in rarity, but there are different types as well. Melee weapons are more suitable for players who love to take head-on fights. Alternatively, some players choose to keep their distance from the enemies with different guns. However, the top picks are often the legendary ones, and when players are looking for a rocket launcher among them, the Cannonballer is the only pick.

Legendary weapons are the rarest ones that players can find in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Unfortunately, these weapons are also difficult to find due to their rarity, especially if a player doesn't know where to look. The Cannonballer isn't just remarkable for its abilities, but it's also exclusive in its class. While getting the rocket launcher isn't exactly straightforward, it is obtainable if a player knows how to.

Finding the Cannonballer in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can be a bit tricky

To start with, there are two ways by which players can obtain the Cannonballer. The first and most straightforward method can be found in the Wargtooth Shallows. Players will have to go over to Recent Beach to meet LeChance.

LeChance is the pirate boss of the region, and defeating him will grant players the Cannonballer. The job is easier said than done as LeChance is a handful. It's recommended for players to do this with companions/co-op if possible. Having the correct build is a must, with a crit build being favorable.

One advantage for players is that the boss can be farmed outside the primary campaign. This allows players to try it after they have grown their character to a certain level.

The second process will involve players going through a loot chamber. This chamber can be found at the end of the map, and it offers players a chance to try for specific legendaries.

Is the Cannonballer worth it?

Cannonballer is the only legendary rocket launcher so far in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. From the standpoint of novelty alone, the weapon is worth it. It also packs a punch and does precisely what its name suggests.

The weapon shoots high-damage cannonballs at the target. It has two different firing modes - Impact and Multi-ball. In Impact, the cannonball bounces off before bursting to inflict damage.

On the other hand, the Multi-ball splits into multiple balls and damages the opponents. Between the two, Impact is much more reliable. While Multi-ball could offer an advantage, they're also unpredictable and can cause problems.

In comparison, Impact is a safer and more consistent option for a player. Additionally, hitting enemies directly can cause a lot of damage, which will be helpful in a crunch situation.

Additionally, the mob density of the game at the moment hints at lesser enemies with more tenacity. Hence, the rocket launcher is the most effective option available to players for getting rid of certain difficult enemies.

Edited by Mayank Shete