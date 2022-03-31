Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: How to find all collectibles Wargtooth Shallows

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features a lot of things to do after users complete the game, especially if they are speeding through the main plot. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can take up to 18 hours to complete, depending on how fast players finish side missions and whether they farm any of their Fatemaker's levels.

Since Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is based on Dungeons and Dragons, D20s are an obvious choice for one of the collectibles. These Lucky Dice will provide players with unique treasures based on their roll, as well as a persistent loot luck benefit.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, on the other hand, has several unique gameplay concepts that set it apart from the Borderlands series. Lucky Dices, which can be found dispersed throughout Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, are one such feature. The Wargtooth Shallows may be the most difficult place to collect Lucky Dices, but obtaining them all will let players obtain the greatest Legendary gear in the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: All 21 Lucky Dice Locations in Wargtooth Shallows

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players will have to plunge down into a ravine (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Near the Recent Beach fast travel point, the 1st Lucky Dice may be discovered. To get it, players will have to plunge down into a ravine. They'll also have to deal with a number of Crab opponents, so players should be prepared.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players will need to go to the ruins of a ship (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

The location of the second Lucky Dice isn't far from the first, however players will need to go to the ruins of a ship near the Green Obelisk event.

The 3rd Lucky Dice may be found after the player is close to the Rune Switch event (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players should now move a little further away from the Recent Beach quick travel point to the Wargtooth Shallows Rune Switch event. The 3rd Lucky Dice may be found after the player is close to the Rune Switch event.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players should head to the suspended pirate shacks (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Now is the time for players to brace themselves before venturing deep into pirate territory. Players should head to the suspended pirate shacks, where the 4th Lucky Dice may be found under some corals.

Players should continue up the slope until they reach the region with multiple pirate shacks (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players should continue up the slope until they reach the region with multiple pirate shacks, where the last Lucky Dice was situated. Players should now seek the biggest hut where the 5th Lucky Dice may be found.

Players must fire the dangling anchor in the centre of the area in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

To uncover the 6th Lucky Dice, players must fire a dangling anchor in the center of the area. In addition, players will be able to locate a large Loot Chest, which may include Legendary Loot.

Players should now travel to the Dumpstat Trench quick travel location in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Because the 7th Lucky Dice is within a shipwreck, players should now travel to the Dumpstat Trench quick travel location. In the same section, gamers will also discover a Poetry Page.

The 8th Lucky Dice may be discovered on a wooden platform on a near ledge (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

The 8th Lucky Dice may be discovered on a wooden platform on a nearby ledge, thus players should make their way past the Dumpstat Trench fast travel location.

Players should use caution in this location since the purple goo is deadly (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Because it's buried behind a stone wall, the 9th Lucky Dice is one of the toughest to discover. Players must use their melee weapon to tear down the stone barricade. However, players should use caution in this location since the purple goo is deadly.

10th Lucky Dice may be found on a higher level of the Dumpstat Trench (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

The 10th Lucky Dice may be found at a higher level near the Dumpstat Trench quick travel location. However, in order to get there, players must fire a cannonball into a wooden wall, which will disclose the Lucky Dice.

Players will have to leap on a few of coral platforms (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

From the Dumpstat Trench fast travel point, the 11th Lucky Dice may be discovered in a nearby open area. To get it, players will have to leap on a few coral platforms.

The 12th Lucky Dice may be found on top of a sand mound (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

The 12th Lucky Dice may be found on top of a sand mound near the 11th Lucky Dice in a small open space near the 11th Lucky Dice. Due to the presence of many Titantooth and Dogfish in the region, players should be careful when visiting the 12th Lucky Dice.

Players must finish the Side Quest: Twenty Thousand Years Under the Sea in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players must complete the Side Quest: Twenty Thousand Years Under the Sea in order to obtain the 13th and 14th Lucky Dices. After completing the task, players can return to the location and look for the 13th Lucky Dice near the temple's entrance.

14th Lucky dice may be found in the rear of the chamber in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players should go further inside the temple until they come to a vast area strewn with traps. The 14th Lucky dice may be found at the rear of the chamber, on top of a damaged pillar.

Players should now proceed to the location where the Side Quest "Raiders of the Lost Shark" is located (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players should now proceed to the location where the Side Quest "Raiders of the Lost Shark" is located, since the 15th Lucky Dice may be discovered on a coral platform farther in that area.

Players should utilize one of the cannonballs from that region to destroy a wooden building in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players will need to ascend to the top of the Carloe Anne if they continue along that road. Players should utilize one of the cannonballs from that region to destroy a wooden building, revealing the 16th Lucky Dice.

Players should next proceed to the waterfall to find the 17th Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Players should arrive at a region with a piano, ship, and waterfall by using a nearby Purple Jump Switch. Players should next proceed to the waterfall to find the 17th Lucky Dice.

18th Lucky Dice may be discovered behind the shipwreck in the same region (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

The 18th Lucky Dice may be discovered behind the shipwreck in the same region, however it must be reached via one of the Purple Jump Switches.

Where Bones Three-Wood sings a ballad about his love tale, the 19th Lucky Dice may be found in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Before entering the tunnel, where Bones Three-Wood sings a ballad about his love tale, the 19th Lucky Dice may be found. A Poetry Page can be found in this area as well.

Within the tunnel, on top of a balcony, is the 20th Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

Within the tunnel, on top of a balcony, is the 20th Lucky Dice. Jumping on several wooden crates near the wooden home will allow players to access that region.

21st Lucky Dice is hanging on a shipwreck at the conclusion of the Wargtooth Shallows map in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via YouTube/100% Guides)

The 21st Lucky Dice is hanging on a shipwreck at the conclusion of the Wargtooth Shallows map. However, because this location is teeming with pirates and cyborgs, players should arm themselves with Fire Elemental Damage weapons and spells.

