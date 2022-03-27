How to fast travel in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' has been positively received by both, the players and critics. Fans have been highlighting it as another great entry in the Borderlands series which, while all-too familiar at times, adds enough new elements. These range from expected features like new enemies, new loot and new NPCs, to surprises like a Class System, dedicated melee weapons and an Overworld map.

The latter is what players will use to traverse the areas of Wonderlands. The map is huge with many areas of interest to explore. These areas, or zones, are interconnected by an Overworld map that can be freely explored. As such, it’s important to be able to quickly get around the map.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands allows players to fast travel around areas

The Borderlands games featured open environments too, but they were not seamless. They were connected by a series of loading screens, taking players from one area into another. The maps for these areas were sizable enough to feel like an open world even though they aren't.

The same formula is applied in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as it is an evolution of the Borderlands 3's mechanics and engine. Players will need to manually visit each location and unlock the Fast Travel Stations there. They're usually conveniently located near location entrances as well as key locations.

Accessing them brings up a selection of previously visited places with discovered Fast Travel Stations that can be traveled to. Note that inaccesible areas appear grayed out on the map and players must unlock the fast travel points there before they can be accessed.

Can you fast travel around the Overworld?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to fast travel around Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Overworld, which is the medium to access these aforementioned areas. Think of it as the 3D level selection screen from Nintendo games like Super Mario 3D World or the recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The interactive map features a ton of stuff to engage in, like random encounters, side missions and collectibles. While having separate Fast Travel points around the tabletop-inspired map would have been ideal, fans can utilize a workaround.

It's just a simple matter of traveling to another location closest to the Overworld spot you wish to explore. While on the map of the zone, make sure to pick the Fast Travel Station that is near the Overworld entry point, which would make it easier to get out without facing unnecessary foes.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Gearbox's return to form

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings the beloved Borderlands action to a new fantasy rendition. Set in the Bunkers & Badasses universe of Gearbox Software's long-running sci-fi looter shooter series, it presents fans with an all-new story.

The Fatemaker must team up with the colorful cast of Wonderlands to take down the Dragon Lord. Players will defeat many RPG staple foes, collect rarity tiered loot and make their Fatemaker progressively powerful via the game's numerous skills and additional mechanics.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Danyal Arabi