5 open-world games like GTA 5 with great weapon variety

Fighting enemies in a game's open world is only as good as its weapon selection, and the GTA series can attest to that fact.

GTA 5 fans appreciate how easy it is to approach combat situations in the game, thanks to its weapon wheel. Players can now switch between eight different classes of weapons, along with their sub-classes. It is an incredibly useful feature when an incoming attack chopper forces a player to use an RPG right away.

Those who have already completed GTA 5 will have to wait a while for GTA 6. In the meantime, there are many alternative games that they should consider. While some GTA fans consider Rockstar Games to be the undisputed king of open-world action games, there are several other titles who can challenge that claim, due in part to their great weapon variety.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 games with weapon variation similar to GTA 5

#5 - Red Dead Redemption 2

Highly regarded by Rockstar fans, Red Dead Redemption 2 lets rugged cowboys explore the vast wilderness of the west. In order to survive the harsh conditions of early America, players must skillfully navigate 50 unique weapons. Like GTA Online, they are customizable and require performance upgrades.

Players should consider when and where to use their weapons. Bows are best used during a stealth mission or hunting down animals. Meanwhile, fire bottles cause widespread damage in a given area. It adds a new layer of strategy for players depending on where they are situated.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 map is considerably bigger than the GTA 5 one. As it currently stands, it's the biggest game map that Rockstar have ever created. Players will be amazed at the massive scale of this western open world, especially if they played previous GTA games.

#4 - Metal Gear Solid V

The final entry in the Metal Gear Solid series provides players the freedom to perform open-ended missions. With the use of military weapons, players can approach enemies silently or blow everything up to smithereens. Players can also use a buddy system for assistance, such as a horse or helicopter.

What makes Metal Gear Solid V so fun is the fact that it is not entirely linear. Players do have to complete a set of objectives but are free to explore Afghanistan and the Angola-Zaire border region.

Like GTA, there are several collectibles to find in Metal Gear Solid V. These include exotic animals, popular music tracks and blueprint for powerful weapons.

#3 - Witcher 3

Witcher 3 is the magnum opus of CD Projekt Red, based on the Polish fantasy novels of the same name. Upon release, the game was universally praised as one of the greatest of all time. Critics lauded the beautiful open world, masterful storytelling, excellent voice acting, and real-time combat system in the game.

Weapons in Witcher 3 allow main character Geralt to wield swords, crossbows, and a variety of magical spells. Basic combat involves fast and strong attacks. Players must also consider their strategies in the game, such as whether or not they should engage on horseback.

#2 - Far Cry 5

Despite controversial political depictions, Far Cry 5 remains a highly-rated game for its open-world design and dynamic combat. The weapon system is similar to GTA 5 as it uses the basic weapon classes. Players can use sidearms, rifles, shotguns and explosives, as well as a deadly array of melee weaponry.

Certain weapon perks are limited at the beginning of the game, which means players should learn to grind beforehand. The game is set in Hope County, obviously based off Montana. Players should be mindful of the wildlife and hostile enemies while they check out the rivers and mountains.

#1 - Saints Row 4

Most GTA clones, like True Crime and Driver, were left in the wastebin of gaming history. THQ and Deep Silver defies these conventions with the Saints Row series, arguably the most direct competitor to GTA. After the second game, Saints Row outgrew the GTA clone label and developed a distinct personality.

Saints Row 4 allows players to explore a virtual simulation full of ridiculous scenarios and fourth-wall breaks. There are also a few DLCs for Saints Row 4, titled Enter the Dominatrix and Gat Out of Hell.

Unlike the realistic gameplay of most GTA titles, Saints Row uses an over-the-top approach. From alien invasions to becoming the president of the United States, the series never takes itself too seriously. This philosophy also extends to their unique weapon selection, which can be downright bonkers at times.

One such example is the Inflato-Ray. Per weapon description, it uses a laser to inflate enemies until they burst. Given the alien theme of the game, players can also use an energy sword, disintegrator, and black hole launcher. It's a fun exercise in irreverent gameplay.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh