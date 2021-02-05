Top 5 Most controversial Twitch bans of all time

Twitch bans and the companies transparency on them are murky at best. With many creators being banned for either vague or bizarre reasons the Amazon owned company has faced many controversies over this. At the very least, Twitch bans seems to be completely dispassionate and impartial as the streaming service isn't afraid to terminate even it's highest grossing content creators.

Also read: IWillDominate Will Once Again be Co-Streaming the League of Legends LCS

5 Most controversial Twitch bans

1. DrDisrespect

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

38 year old Twitch star DrDisrespect was banned in 2020 with apparently no indication of what caused it. The streamer was handed multiple Twitch bans in the past, but what makes his permanent ban controversial is the lack of context or reason provided by the company. DrDisrespect has moved his content over to YouTube in response.

2. AverageHarry

for anyone wondering this is why, ill have a video out tomorrow talking about it all. I am allowed to make another account but I have just lost nearly 90k followers https://t.co/B68SpBjZGF — AverageHarry (READ PINNED) (@HarryButAverage) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

AverageHarry is a 15 year-old streamer who recently faced a permanent ban on his account for violating Twitch Terms of Service. Stating that the account was made before he turned 13, the platform handed him a Twitch ban for "lying" about his age. Even after specifying that the account was created by his parents and handed to him after his birthday, Twitch continues to uphold the ban.

3. Donald J. Trump

45th President of the United States of America may have had the highest office of power, but that won't save him from the Twitch ban hammer. Banned for actions outside his streaming on the platform, Twitch quoted "hateful conduct and harassment" as some of the reasons.

4. TF Blade

Advertisement

Handed a Twitch ban for apparently saying the N-word, TF Blade was suspended for 30 days. While the streamer and many viewers are adamant that the word in question was 'idiot', their pleas fell on deaf ears as the streaming giant decided to uphold the ban placed on the League of Legends streamer.

5. Amouranth

The stream that got Amouranth banned

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has always been known as a risque streamer but the nail in the coffin was a stream where she was banned for accidental nudity. The streamer has faced three bans in total of which two are for indecent exposure. She also recently revealed a unorthodox tactic to retain viewership by "laying on the bed".

Also read: The Trey Songz leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized