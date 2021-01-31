Normal-type Pokemon weren't plentiful in the Kanto region, and many of them aren't as iconic when compared to other type categories. But Generation I still has some great Normal-types that all players remember.

Top 5 Normal Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Pidgeot

Pidgeot is the final form of Pidgey in the Kanto region. It's an ordinary bird that can be obtained early on. It has a dual-type of Normal and Flying. Pidgeot's multiple forms separate it from Pidgey and other Normal-type Pokemon in Kanto.

Pidgey is the only Normal-type in Kanto that can evolve three times, and takes the final form of Pidgeot. It may not be the most powerful Pokemon. But it's useful.

#4 - Persian

Meowth isn't an impressive at all. If anything, it's only popular because its a talking character in the Pokemon anime. It's one of the only Pokemon that can speak. It has a second form that can be useful and makes Meowth look tougher.

Persian is the second form of Meowth that looks like a cat with some strength. It's also associated with Giovanni, who is the boss of Team Rocket.

#3 - Ditto

Ditto is a Normal-type Pokemon with a very abnormal and unique ability in the Pokemon series. It's a purple blob that can essentially change into any Pokemon form and use their abilities. It's also able to breed with other Pokemon in those forms.

Ditto can be set apart through its dot-like eyes that always carry over in a transformation.

#2 - Eevee

To this day, Eevee is one of the most popular Normal-type Pokemon. That is mostly due to all of the Eeveelutions. While fans love each one. The original three Eeveelutions were also great additions to any team.

Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon were the three original evolutions. It made Eevee a popular Normal-type.

#1 - Snorlax

Snorlax surpasses Eevee on the list because it's a Normal-type, unlike the Eeveelutions. It's also incredibly bulky and useful addition in a pinch to a player's team.

Snorlax continues to be a Pokemon poster boy along with Pikachu, and belongs at the top of the Normal types in Kanto.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.