Goh is a character from Generation VIII of the Pokemon anime. His primary goal is to catch a Mew, and he dreams of catching every other Pokemon. Goh had a great start in his mission to collect, and some of his Pokemon stand out as great picks.

Goh's goals and Pokemon can vary a lot compared to other characters in the anime because he is so focused on filling his Pokedex to the max. Some of his Pokemon may not be as strong as that of a battle enthusiast like Ash. Still, Goh has many good Pokemon in his care.

This list will dive into the five best Pokemon used by Goh in the anime.

Top 5 Pokemon Goh used in the anime

#5 - Eternatus

Eternatus is a dual Poison and Dragon-Type Pokemon that has the shape of a skeletal dragon. It's an alien Pokemon that poses a massive threat to the opposition. This character should be mentioned even though Goh didn't quite use it as much as the others.

It's an incredible looking Pokemon with a lot of power. But Goh was able to capture it.

#4 - Flygon

Flygon is the final form of Trapinch and is a Ground and Dragon-Type Pokemon. This bug-like Dragon-Type is further testament to Goh's ability as a catcher and trainer.

It's a fairly strong Pokemon with a unique dual type that adds an effective dynamic. It's a great addition to Goh's Pokedex.

#3 - Scyther

Goh doesn't have many battle options in the anime. Such a situation means he has to rely on limited options during a match. Scyther became one of Goh's most reliable picks because it doesn't require much training to be a strong contender.

It's the perfect option for someone more focused on catching rather than battling.

#2 - Golurk

Goh's Golem hasn't been officially used in a battle, but it has proven its strength. This Pokemon a powerhouse and is one of the strongest options in Goh's roster.

This pick will certainly hold up in battle if Goh decides to use it.

#1 - Cinderace

Cinderace is Goh's best and most useful pick. This Pokemon has a great personality and has also been with Goh for a long time. He raised it from its first form, and it has evolved fairly quickly.

Cinderace has shown its usefulness in battles as well as a companion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.