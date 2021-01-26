Some regions may lack good Ghost Pokemon, however,, the Galar region is filled with scary good Ghosts.

Pokemon Sword and Shield has a fairly expansive Pokedex, especially after two DLC expansions. There is no shortage of solid Ghost Pokemon in the newest main series game, Sword and Shield. Ghost-types can be an amazing addition to a player's team for battling competitively or completing the campaign. Here are the best Ghost Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Ghost Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Alolan Marowak

Ghost/Fire is an extremely cool typing and also quite effective. Alolan Marowak can dish out huge damage and is great for running through the campaign or beating people up online.

Unfortunately, this Pokemon can only be obtained through an NPC trade in a DLC island, so it's locked behind a paywall of buying the DLC, Isle of Armor.

#4 - Spectrier

The elusive Ghost horse, Spectrier, has taken over as one of the best Ghost Pokemon available. With great offensive stats and an amazing design, Glastrier is a great addition to Sword and Shield.

The story mode does force the player to choose either Spectrier or Glastrier, its Ice-Type counterpart. Many players likely chose the Ice horse due to its better usage in the competitive scene, however, Spectrier does make a great Ghost Pokemon.

#3 - Aegislash

Aegislash is one of the best Pokemon in previous generations, however it received a nerf before returning to the main series games. Aegislash lost some points in its defense & special defense stats. Also, its signature move was nerfed as well.

Even with all of these nerfs though, Aegislash remains near the top of this list, as its very capable of running through the campaign and taking people's lunch money.

#2 - Gengar

The nightmare Pokemon, Gengar, is still as threatening as ever. It also may even be scarier with its new Gigantamax form. Gengar is one of the strongest Pokemon in many generations due to its speed and ability to make Pokemon sleep and then eat their dream.

Gengar's new Gigantamax form also gave it a new signature move that scares its opponent and prevents them from escaping. Gengar's also one of Ash's newest Pokemon in the anime.

#1 - Dragapult

The newest Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, Dragapult, has made a name for itself as one of the fastest Pokemon of all time. Dragapult continues to be at the top of the competitive scene with great damage and speed.

Champion Leon uses Dragapult to ruin the player's life during the last battle of the main story. Undoubtedly, Dragapult is the best Ghost Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield.