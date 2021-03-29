When it comes to the world of Battle Royale games, PUBG is one of the best games on the market. Its mobile version, PUBG Mobile, is also prevalent in the mobile gaming world.

Unfortunately, PUBG cannot be played offline. Players who have difficulty accessing the internet should explore the following games like PUBG.

Top 5 offline games like PUBG for smartphones

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Like PUBG, players fight for their survival in this game. Players can opt for story mode, divided into 12 chapters, and also enjoy single-player campaigns offline.

If players are not comfortable with the default controls, they always have the option to customize them. Cover Fire is lauded for its graphics and holds a rating of 4.5 stars on the Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

ScarFall is steadily climbing the popularity ladder in the Battle Royale world. Like PUBG, the game has a good collection of guns and scopes that players can use to take out enemies.

Players have the option to customize the look of their character using skins and accessories. The title stands out in the crowd as it has a cool feature that allows players to re-spawn up to three times.

Download it from here.

3. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

The Battle Royale title has good graphics and offers realistic weapons. Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary weapon to defeat their enemies, like they did in PUBG.

The offline battle-royale combats offered by the game are quite thrilling. Players can also opt for story mode and have a fun time completing the missions assigned.

Download it from here.

4. Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via Anonymous YT (YouTube)

The gameplays of PUBG and Blood Rivals have many similarities. Like any other Battle Royale game, players will have to search for weapons and supplies in shelters as soon as they land.

Players can use vehicles, like trains, cars, helicopters, etc., to escape enemies. If the players manage to survive till the end, they will be conferred the title of "THE FATHER."

Download it from here.

5. Offline Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The battle-royale match of this title lasts for a short period of time and can have a maximum of 25 players. Like PUBG, this game also offers other modes.

Players can unlock characters as they progress in the game. The title offers 21 skins. Players can use them to change the appearance and the ability of their character.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

