Top 5 perk decks in Payday 2

The Payday 2 Perk Deck system allows players to select one deck with nine perks. Although there are 22 decks available, you can only activate one deck at a time. It would help if you converted your XP income into Perk Points to unlock all of them. This skill system was added to the game on Day 5 of CrimeFest 2014 to replace the passive tier bonuses. While five skills are unique, four are mutual throughout the decks.

Mutual perks include Helmet Popping, Blending in, Walk-in Closet, Fast and Furious, and a Deck Completion bonus. Moreover, there are many unique perks in the game. Obtaining all available decks will give you access to every effect. Here is the list of the top five perk decks in Payday 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Yakuza and four other builds in Payday 2 ranked

5) Crew Chief

Crew Chief grants skills to the entire gang (Image via Overkill Software)

The Crew Chief runs a crime syndicate, and his soldiers make sure you are fully equipped with their build. The deck includes five perks: Brute Strength, Marathon Man, Wolf Pack, Testudo, and Hostage Situation. You can unlock the first one using 100 Perk Points, and this skill will grant your team an 8% damage reduction to gain the highest XP.

With 400 points, you can increase your group’s stamina by 50% using Marathon Man in Payday 2. With Wolf Pack, you will get 20% more health, while your team’s health will increase by 10%. Using Testudo will require 2,400 points; your crew will get 5% armor. Hostage Situation will give the gang 6% max health and 8% damage reduction when having one or more hostages.

4) Burglar

Burglar build increase dodge significantly (Image via Overkill Software)

The Burglar perk deck is a stealth-oriented skillset from the Clover Character Pack in Payday 2. It grants activity bonuses on bagging bodies, lock picking, answering pagers, and more. The build has five skills: Sneaky, Bag of Tricks, Luck of Irish, Dutch Courage, and Breath of Fresh Air. Save 8,000 Perk Points to activate the deck.

Sneaky increases your chance to dodge by 20%, and Bag of Trick decreases your chance to be targeted by 10% in Payday. Luck of Irish adds a 5% chance to dodge and an additional 5% decrement in your chances of being targeted. Moreover, you can also pick locks 20% faster.

Dutch Courage effect increases your chance to dodge by an additional five percent. You can now answer pagers 10% faster and an additional 5% decrement in being targeted. Lastly, the Breath of Fresh Air increases your armor recovery rate by 20 percent while crouching and standing still and gaining 10% crouching movement speed.

3) Sociopath

The Sociopath deck offers five different perks: Overdog, Tension, Clean Hit, Overdose, and Showdown. 8,000 Perk Points is the total cost to unlock this skillset, and with the Mutual perks, you can safely conduct the heist.

If surrounded by more than three enemies, use Overdog to receive 12% less damage. Further, your melee weapon will also inflict more pain. The Tension skill regenerates armor by 30% when you kill enemies in Payday 2.

Clean Hit will generate 10% HP when one hits enemies with their melee weapon. Moreover, one can also receive 8% less damage. Killing enemies at a medium range recover 30 armor with Overdose. Lastly, the Showdown creates panic among enemies, resulting in chaos.

2) Hacker

Hacking skills are pivotal in many heists (Image via Overkill Software)

The Hacker perk deck is suitable for Loud and Stealth gameplay modes in this shooter game. Although hackers primarily bring security systems down, they can easily find their way out in an intense situation. This deck offers Code Glitch, OpSec, Bit Delay, Kluge, and Botnet.

You can utilize Code Glitch to open particular doors, machines, ATMs, and more. It turns off all electronic devices, cameras, and pagers. Further, OpSec boosts your maximum HP by 25%, giving you extra health in crucial movement.

Bit Delay generates 20% health and a 15% chance to dodge when you kill an opponent while activating the feedback effect. With Kluge, you will get 20 dodges of 30 seconds when you kill at least one enemy while triggering the feedback and jamming effect. Lastly, Botnet grants ten extra HP when the gang kills foes while activating the feedback effect.

1) Yakuza

Yakuza Character Pack comprises the Yakuza perk deck in the role-playing game Payday 2. It offers: Koi Irezumi, Hebi Irezumi, Tora Irezumi, Ryu Irezumi, and Oni Irezumi. The first one recovers your armor, and the second increases your movement when your health is low. However, for Hebi Irezumi to work, your HP must be below 25% to gain 20% speed movement.

Tora Irezumi and Oni Irezumi from the deck give you the ability to increase your armory recovery rate by an additional 20%. These perks share the same power as Hebi Irezumi. Lastly, Oni Irezumi activates all berserkers effects from Payday 2 Yakuza.

