Top 5 pieces of Among Us merchandise you can buy

Among Us is a game that has taken the gaming community, and the world, by storm. This title has found its way into mainstream pop culture in all kinds of ways, which isn't surprising as millions of players are logging on to play every day.

For those of you looking to get even more invested into Among Us beyond just playing the game, all kinds of merchandise has already popped up. A few different stores have some great products for any Among Us fan.

Also read: Among Us: How to play crew, tips and strategy guide

Best Among Us merchandise that you can buy

#5 Among Us crewmate plushie

Image Credits: InnerSloth

From the InnerSloth store itself, this plushie is an excellent start for anyone looking for Among Us merchandise. The aesthetic of this game is inherently a goofy and cartoonish style that has undoubtedly added charm. That style is perfect for a plushie that fits the same bill.

It looks great as a quick gift for any gamer, and something that can sit on top of a shelf as some funny decoration. It costs $30 (₹2,206), so it's not exactly cheap.

Advertisement

#4 - Crewmates Among Us mask

Image Credits: Red Bubble

In today's world, new mask designs and patterns have popped up in nearly every clothing store possible. If they are to become an everyday part of someone's outfit, companies want to sell the masks as an additional style piece.

In that regard, it's no surprise that there is an Among Us mask covered in a pattern of Crewmates of all colors. This a great looking mask that'll likely get some laughs or glances.

#3 - Kinda Sus pullover sweatshirt

Image Credits: Red Bubble

This grey pullover sweatshirt has one of my favorite Among Us designs on this list. It's simple, with references to some of the funniest jokes to come out of Among Us. The sus Among Us memes have found their way in all kinds of pop culture, and it's still a great reference here.

Advertisement

#2 - Limited Edition tee

Image Credits: Teespring

There is a limited edition tee listed as official Among Us merch on the Tee Spring store. This tee has a very sleek design with some great color contrast. If the item really is limited, fans looking for merchandise will surely want to pick this up.

#1 - Crewmate pocket tee

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Another item from the official InnerSloth store, this shirt features a crewmate that is sitting in the pocket of the shirt. It's a simplistic and cute approach to game merchandise, and doesn't go over the top. And it looks good!