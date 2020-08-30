Top 5 places for loot in Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games made a major change in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. While it wasn't reported in any official patch notes, it seems that the developers have removed 100% chest spawns from some areas. Many in the community have noticed that chest spawns from Season 3 no longer hold a chest in every single match.

This was likely done as a counter to competitive players but regardless, players need to find new loot spots. Luckily, we've got the intel on the best loot spots in Fortnite Season 4.

5 best loot spots in Fortnite Season 4

#5 - The Authority

For reference, we'll be pulling statistics from Fortnite.GG, a site that offers an interactive map for Season 4. On this map, you're able to see every possible chest and floor loot spawn across any location in Fortnite. That said, The Authority comes in at number five on our list thanks to its potential to spawn 23 chests and a plethora of floor loot.

#4 - Misty Meadows

At number four is Misty Meadows, which was a top spot for loot in Season 3. For Season 4, the location is still a hotbed for chest spawns. There's a potential for 25 chests to spawn, all of which are spread out quite nicely throughout the POI.

#3 - Coral Castle

One of Fortnite's newest locations comes in at the number three spot. Coral Castle is a bit strange, however, as there a plethora of chest spawns spread out across the large POI. So while the potential is there, you might have to do some searching for the chests.

#2 - Dirty Docks

A similar location to Coral Castle, Dirty Docks lands at number two. Like with the previous location on our list, Dirty Docks is quite large but does play host to around 30 chest spawns. However, as with Coral Castle, you'll need to search for a majority of them.

#1 - Doom's Domain

The number one spot on the list is Fortnite's newest named location, Doom's Domain. In every other season, it's been Pleasant Park. However, in Season 4, the POI has a new name and a huge amount of possible chest spawns. It's certainly worth it to land here with a potential for over 30 chest spawns.