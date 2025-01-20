Top 5 players for the Creative Catalyst Evolution in EA FC 25

With this ongoing TOTY season, EA Sports has recently released the Creative Catalyst Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team mode to upgrade CAM players on the virtual pitch. This free evolution has already been a fan favorite. It lets gamers upgrade their CAM cards' pace, agility, crossing, free-kick accuracy, and other attributes.

While many netizens have showcased their evolved player cards and flaunted the upgraded attributes, @fifa_lime has posted the five best player cards to upgrade via this Evolution. Some underrated players have also made the list.

This article will discuss the top five players gamers should use in the Creative Catalyst Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is based on the information provided by an EA FC 25 content creator, @fifa_lime (on X).

5 best players to use in Creative Catalyst Evolution in EA FC 25

5) Neymar Junior

Neymar can be upgraded through Creative Catalyst Evolution (Image via EA Sports/Futwiz)

Based on the information provided by @fifa_lime, Neymar Junior is one of the most prolific players to use for Creative Catalyst Evolution. The Al-Hilal winger has an alternate CAM position in his 87-rated (Overall) Rare Gold card. After the Evolution, here are his attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 84

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 37

Physicality: 65

While his Passing and Shooting were the main drawbacks on his base card, the Creative Catalyst Evolution will be able to cover those to an extent.

4) Bruno Fernandes

Bruno can be upgraded through Creative Catalyst Evolution (Image via EA Sports)

Bruno Fernandes was one of the highly sought-after CAM cards in the initial stages of EA FC 25. However, his Pace and Dribbling ratings were major drawbacks on his 87-rated Rare Gold card. Gamers can cover for those attributes through this Creative Catalyst Evolution to an extent. Here's a list of his stats after the Evolution:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 84

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 37

Physicality: 65

Bruno will receive a slight upgrade to his weak foot. The EVO will make it a 4-star weak foot from a 3-star, helping the upgraded version to blend easily into the current meta.

3) Teji Savanier

Teji Savanier's Thunderstruck card is another great option to upgrade through Creative Catalyst Evolution. While the 86-rated (Overall) card has Pace and Shooting issues, this particular upgrade can cover up those attributes. Here's how Savanier will look after the EVO:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 87

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 74

Physicality: 78

2) Nicola Sansone

Nicola Sansone is definitely an underrated Rare Silver card that can be upgraded via multiple Evolutions (three in this case) and turn into a beast on the virtual pitch. Based on the information from @fifa_lime, gamers first need to upgrade the likes of Sansone with Number 8 evolution (70,000 EA FC Coins or 600 EA FC Points). Here are the stats:

Pace: 79

Shooting: 81

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 49

Physicality: 62

After that, Sansone must go through the Creative Catalyst Evolution. Here are his Evolved stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 86

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 49

Physicality: 67

Finally, his card must undergo the recently released Prolific Soccer EVO to get exceptional attributes across the board:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 89

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 50

Physicality: 73

On top of that, the card will receive a 5-star weak foot and 5-star skills, making it the perfect choice to use as a CAM in Ultimate Team.

1) Senny Mayulu

Senny Mayulu can be significantly upgraded for the virtual pitch after going through two recent Evolutions in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Currently, he possesses a 65-rated Common Silver card in-game. At first, he must undergo a Creative Catalyst Evolution to receive a substantial boost to his attributes. Here are the upgraded stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 65

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 48

Physicality: 58

While the Shooting and Passing stats are still poor, those can be upgraded through another popular Evolution named The Facilitator. Here are the final stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 88

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 58

Physicality: 76

On top of that, it will receive a 5-star weak foot and 5-star skills, making it an ideal choice to use the card in a Ligue-1 heavy Ultimate Team.

This concludes the list of some of the underrated and popular cards to use for Creative Catalyst Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

For more information related to the latest evolutions, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

