5 best players in Football Manager 2023

On November 8, Football Manager 2023 was dropped on all platforms. While there is a slight variation between the 2022 and 2023 versions, it is still the best football management simulator game. The Champions League and other UEFA competitions are officially included in Football Manager 2023, which is the primary differentiator from the previous iteration.

Once a player starts the game, it becomes a time-consuming addiction, given the various nuances of assembling a world-class team. Gamers must be mindful of their top players so they can be acquired and added to the squad. To make things a little easier, Football Manager (FM) has provided a list of the footballers to target. Adding these assets to any team is likely to propel success.

Diving into the top players in Football Manager 2023

1) Kevin De Bruyne

Originally from Belgium, professional footballer Kevin De Bruyne is 30. He has a market worth of £212 million and is under contract with Manchester City till June 30, 2025, in the first season of Football Manager 2023. He earns £340K per week.

He is the top player in FM 23, with an ability rating of 189 out of 200. His astounding performances for Manchester City made him the Premier League Player of 2022. He is currently the third top scorer with three goals and ranks number 1 in assists with nine under his belt.

He is a keen observer of the field and seeks the best option available when he has the ball, which made his Vision rating 20 out of 20 in FM 23.

2) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé is a right-footed 23-year-old professional footballer from France. He has a market worth of £300 million and is under contract with PSG through June 30, 2025, in the first season of Football Manager 2023. He makes £827K a week.

He is regarded as one of the world's top players in real life and the game. He has an ability rating of 188 out of 200 and a potential ability of 197. With proper training, Mbappé can push any team to success.

He is an elite striker whose best role in FM 23 is inside forward because of his incredible speed. His Acceleration and Pace are both rated perfect 20 out of 20, making him unstoppable.

3) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is a right-footed professional footballer who plays as a striker for Barcelona. Currently, under contract with the team through June 30, 2025, Lewandowski earns £298K per week and has a market worth £300 million in the first season of Football Manager 2023.

His top-scorer title is hard to snatch. He was the top-scorer in the Bundesliga 2021-22, and in the current season of La Liga, he is still in the top position with 13 goals. He is a goal-scoring machine, making his ability rating 186 out of 200 in Football Manager 2023.

He is a legendary striker with a perfect rating of 20 out of 20 in Penalty taking, Determination, and Natural Fitness. He is also a great finisher with an excellent balance rated 19 out of 20.

4) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is a professional footballer from France who plays as a striker for Real Madrid. He has a market worth of £97 million and a contract with Real Madrid that runs through June 30, 2023, in the first season of Football Manager 2023, and is paid £278K per week.

He won the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 and was the top scorer. He even won the Ballon d'Or. He is a lethal striker, and in Football Manager 2023, he is among the top players with an incredible ability rating of 185 out of 200.

His best-suited role is Deep Lying Forward, with a perfect rating of 20 out of 20 in First touch and Technique. He lacks in Physical, but his Technical and Mental attributes make up for it.

5) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is a striker for Manchester City. He is under contract with the team through June 30, 2027, earning £340K per week, and has a market worth £300 million in the first season of Football Manager 2023.

The Norwegian's Premier League career is off to an incredible start with 18 goals, three assists in just 12 appearances, and five goals in the UEFA Champions League. His ability rating is 185 out of 2,00, with a potential ability of 195.

Haaland possesses outstanding individual attributes with a perfect rating in Determination of 20 out of 20, along with a Natural Fitness of 19 and Pace of 19. He is best fitted in advance.

