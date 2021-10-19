Top 5 PlayStation games of 2021 so far

PlayStation games are some of the most played worldwide since it’s the most preferred console in almost every household. Since the start of 2021, all gaming platforms have received nearly an equal share of quality titles.

Varied PlayStation games have been released this year, including platformers, shooters, and even co-op puzzle solvers. The latest releases are primarily for the PlayStation 5, supporting backward compatibility with PlayStation 4.

Some of the best PlayStation games of 2021 will be suggested in the list below. Readers are also free to offer some of their own choices in the comments section below.

Some of the best PlayStation games of 2021

5) Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Developer - Insomniac Games

Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the most enjoyable action-adventure platformer PlayStation games of the year. It’s the 16th installment of the series and is played from a third-person perspective.

Ratchet and Clank are seen traveling around different planets through dimensional rifts, including alternate realities. They are trying to fix the damage caused to space and time by a scientist who found a reality of his dominance.

4) Deathloop

Developer - Arkane Studios

Published by Bethesda Softworks, Deathloop is one of the most unique FPS shooter PlayStation games of 2021. It’s available on PC as well as a timed console exclusive for the PlayStation 5.

Players control an assassin stuck in a time loop trying to figure out ways of evasion. The character either gets to face the consequences of breaking the circle or continues living eternally through the time loops.

3) It Takes Two

Developer - Hazelight Studios

Published by Electronic Arts, It Takes Two is one of the most interactive co-op PlayStation games. The game requires a player 2 to solve the puzzles and can be played either online or on a local split-screen.

Players get to enjoy a unique platformer filled with varied gameplay and emotional storytelling throughout. A pair of dolls made by a young girl magically comes to life after a family mishap intertwining into a fantastic journey.

2) Psychonauts 2

Developer - Double Fine

Published by Xbox Game Studios, Psychonauts 2 is one of the most satisfying platformer PlayStation games and recreates the essence of its previous counterpart in a more immersive and colorful way.

Players control a young psychic acrobat trying to join an international espionage organization only to find that things haven’t been the same since their leader was kidnapped.

The protagonist has to get rid of a mole from bringing a dangerous villain back from the dead.

1) Hitman 3

Developer - IO Interactive

Hitman has always been a hit since the beginning, and with Hitman 3, the franchise is back with one of the most immersive stealth PlayStation games of all time. It’s the eighth installment of the Hitman series featuring a genetically engineered assassin.

Players get to control the famous Agent 47 traveling through six new locations with the option to import places from previously owned installments. Hitman is teaming up with his handler to bring down two prominent personalities planning to make a new province.

Games mentioned in this list are not entitled to PlayStation only and can be enjoyed on other platforms, except Ratchet and Clank.

