The Pokemon anime and game series would be a lot less interesting without the inclusion of rivals.

Rivals oftentimes give the main character purpose. They push Ash and the player in the games to do better. They provide intense battles and either intimidating encounters or long lasting friendships.

Every Pokemon fan remembers the first time Ash beat Gary, or when Ash finally beat Paul. Players remember when they bested their rival to become Champion. There have been some amazing rivals in the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Rivals of all time

#5 - Cheren

Cheren seems to be a mash up of all the Pokemon rivals that came before him. He was a nuisance, a friend, a genuinely cool dude, and a big meanie, all at the same time. He had an amazing character arc and always brought the goods in battle. The fact that he became a Gym Leader made the original rivalry between Cheren and the player that much better.

#4 - Gary Oak

Gary Oak was the first true rival for many Pokemon fans, whether it was as "Blue" in the games or just as the professor's grandson in the anime. He was an egotistical showoff who eventually found some kindness in his heart. To this day, Gary remains the toughest challenge that Ash ever faced. If Ash was never able to overcome Gary, he would have never gotten this far.

#3 - Hop

The longtime friend of the Pokemon Sword and Shield main character is an incredible rival. His entire goal is to improve. He's truly endearing. Hop is the Champion's younger brother and has one of the better rival stories in any game. He's a bit daft at times, but that simply adds to his charm. He always brings the heat in battle and is a great friend when in need.

#2 - Paul

Paul is Ash Ketchum's best rival. Paul was a dominant trainer with no remorse for his Pokmeon or his opponents. Paul was one of the cruelest trainers the anime series ever introduced. Nothing was going to stand in his way, even himself. He would belittle his own partners and his battle opponents. That was until he changed his ways, seeing how being a caring trainer can actually add to his strength.

#1 - N

N was a lost and corrupt soul. He was being used by Team Plasma, but only wanted what was best for the world and his Pokemon, which he showed love for time and time again. In the games and the anime, N always remained mysterious. Even in that mystery, he had more personality and character than so many others. He has a humanity about him like no rival before or since.