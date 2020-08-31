Top 5 most popular weapons in Fortnite Season 4

Weapons are arguably the most important aspect of Fortnite. Not only are they how you get eliminations and progress in a match, but they're how you win that match as well. Without a solid arsenal of weaponry in your inventory, you'll be at a huge disadvantage against your opponents.

However, sometimes weapons aren't chosen based on their statistics. Instead, some guns are considered popular because of their backstory, looks, or other factors. Today, we'll be looking at the five most popular weapons in Season 4 of Fortnite.

5 most popular weapons in Fortnite Season 4

#5 - Stark Industries Energy Rifle

The newest weapon to the Fortnite loot pool is the first item on our list. Simply put, the Stark Industries Energy Rifle is really only popular because of its novelty. Players always want whatever is new and at the moment, that's the Stark Rifle. However, the red weapon isn't too bad in combat, providing decent damage and accuracy.

#4 - Rocket Launcher

One of the longest standing weapons of the Fortnite loot pool, the Rocket Launcher is up next. While this weapon has seen its fair share of nerfs, it still remains one of the most popular guns in all of Fortnite. After all, who doesn't love firing rockets at their enemies?

#3 - Suppressed Sniper Rifle

With the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle out of the picture, players have turned to the Suppressed Sniper Rifle as their go-to long range weapon. The damage is great, the accuracy is terrifying, and you stay completely silent when firing. There's not much to not like with this stealthy weapon.

#2 - Scar Assault Rifle

Yet another grizzled veteran of the Fortnite loot pool, the Scar Assault Rifle just barely misses the top spot on our list. What's there to say about this weapon that hasn't already been said? It's reliable, strong, and never fails. Perhaps the biggest problem with it is that it's so difficult to find, which only increases its popularity.

#1 - Pump Shotgun

The top weapon on our list is perhaps the most controversial and polarizing gun in Fortnite's history. The Pump Shotgun was recently unvaulted in Season 4 and players in the community rejoiced. While the Charge Shotgun is decent, it simply never had the allure of the Pump. Its return to Fortnite has made it the most popular weapon in the game, hands down.