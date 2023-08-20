Top 5 PUBG YouTubers to follow for gameplay in 2023

Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) has maintained its monopoly in the battle royale scene for quite some time now. The game’s consistency has attracted many to join the community and spend time training on the game's practice ground to achieve their dreams of becoming champions.

Since following the style of play of pros can bring major improvements in gameplay for beginners, many of them are trying to find the best content creators to follow. This article tries to help you choose the top five best PUBG YouTubers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's point of view.

Incorporating the gameplay of these five best PUBG YouTubers can immensely improve your game too

5) Panda

Panda is an immensely popular PUBG YouTuber with over two billion views. A renowned face in the community, Panda has been a part of events like the Global Extreme Challenge, playing a crucial role in popularizing the game in North America and Europe.

This 23-year-old YouTuber has four channels with a total subscriber count of close to 36 million subscribers. His YouTube mostly features gameplay highlights and videos. You can watch these to understand Panda's gameplay style and correct the mistakes you regularly make.

4) Levinho

This Swedish streamer has over one billion views on YouTube and was among the first YouTubers to achieve it. Levinho brings his gameplay montages, trolls, unboxing videos, and more to the platform. He has succeeded in inspiring a lot of gamers with his unique style of play and presentation. As a result, he has created his own unique fanbase and is undoubtedly among the most entertaining content creators out there.

Levinho has gathered 500k subscribers each month in the last few months and already has 11.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. You can understand his influence with this simple statistic.

3) MortaL

MortaL is one of the most popular streamers in India. In the first wave of the game, MortaL and his contemporaries had considerable influence in popularizing the game in the country. Being a prolific streamer and successful esports athlete, he has a unique style of play that can very easily improve your game as well.

MortaL has also been nominated in the latest esports awards show organized by MOBIES, where he was one of the few representatives from India. With over a billion views on his channel and 7.01 million subscribers, he is among the best PUBG streamers out there.

2) Atro

Atro is a live streamer who creates content mostly in Arabic. This amazing player from the Netherlands also uploads highlights and montages of his gameplay that can easily improve your game. The 26-year-old streamer mostly plays on emulators. However, if you are quite familiar with the game and its basics, Atro can easily be your favorite PUBG YouTuber to learn from.

Atro has a whopping 14 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over two billion views for his content.

1) Dynamo

Dynamo Gaming is one of the best PUBG YouTubers to follow to improve your Gameplay. This player is another popular name in the Indian esports community. He is one of the pioneers of gaming content creation in India and is well-known for his unique style of play. This mild-mannered, regular streamer also mostly plays on emulators. However, he tries playing on mobile devices every now and then.

Dynamo has 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has garnered over a billion views with his unique style of play. His famous shuffling skills while shooting enemies at close range have made it hard for players to eliminate him in-game. Follow his gameplay to learn more about this unique style of play on your grind to becoming a pro player.

These are the best five PUBG YouTubers players can follow to improve their gameplay. Follow their gameplay, tips, and tricks, and you can find out what unique things they do to improve their performance.

Note: PUBG by Tencent Games is banned in India, and Indian players are advised against playing. Instead, Indian players can try Battlegrounds Mobile India, which also offers similar gameplay.